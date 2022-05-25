Aishwarya Rai's modelling bill from 1992 goes viral online; guess how much she was paid?

Before she became a true blue Bollywood star, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was a well-known face as a model in the 1990s. Now, three decades later a copy of her modelling invoice has surfaced on the internet.



The bill dates back to May 23, 1992, two years before she won the coveted Miss World title in 1994. It shows that the actress received Rs 1,500 for doing a magazine shoot.



The copy of the bill was shared by a Reddit user and also gives details of the nature of the contract and the work that Aishwarya undertook.



According to the contract, Aishwarya who was aged 18 years at that time, "agreed work as a model" for a firm called Krupa Kreations for a magazine catalogue shoot. The bill carries her signature at the bottom, and tells that the deal was signed in Mumbai.



A Twitter user named Vimal Upadhyay subsequently shared images of the magazine shoot on Twitter which also featured actress Sonali Bendre, Niki Aneja and Tejaswini Kolhapure along with Aishwarya.



The user claimed to have organised the shoot 30 years back and shared multiple photos of the shoot in a series of Tweets.

Hello, Today I am celebrating the 30th Anniversay of the Fashion Catalogue published by me. Aishwarya Rai, Sonali Bendre, Niki Aneja, Tejaswini Kolhapure were few of the models posed for this Catalogue. (Collage 3) pic.twitter.com/p6QooKyMpP — SGBSR Maharashtra (@Vimalnupadhyaya) May 23, 2022 ×

Hello, Today I am celebrating the 30th Anniversay of the Fashion Catalogue published by me. Aishwarya Rai, Sonali Bendre, Niki Aneja, Tejaswini Kolhapure were few of the models posed for this Catalogue. (Collage 2) pic.twitter.com/ucRkCLVASj — SGBSR Maharashtra (@Vimalnupadhyaya) May 23, 2022 ×

Hello, Yesterday I celebrated the 30th Anniversay of the Fashion Catalogue published by me. Aishwarya Rai, Sonali Bendre, Niki Aneja, Tejaswini Kolhapure were few of the models posed for this Catalogue. pic.twitter.com/AQBuQakv2K — SGBSR Maharashtra (@Vimalnupadhyaya) May 24, 2022 ×

One of the tweets read, "Hello, Today I am celebrating the 30th Anniversary of the Fashion Catalogue published by me. Aishwarya Rai, Sonali Bendre, Niki Aneja, Tejaswini Kolhapure were few of the models posed for this Catalogue (sic)."



Aishwarya recently marked 20 years at Cannes Film Festival as she appeared on the red carpet on two days of the ongoing festival this year.