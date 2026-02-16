/AI Summit: Rana Daggubati issues stark warning says, 'It will replace all of us quite quickly'

Artificial Intelligence is one of the most talked-about topics right now, which has made the world concerned, with many people worrying about their jobs. India is currently hosting the AI Impact Summit at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital, where discussions are being held on the future of AI, its inclusivity, and its impact on our lives.

On the first day of the summit, actor Rana Daggubati and renowned lyricist Prasoon Joshi, who is the chairperson of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), participated and discussed AI and its impact on the future of human beings.

Speaking about the technology, Daggubati shared his views in a single line. When asked about its impact, the star told ANI,“It will replace all of us quite quickly.”

The Baahubali actor’s opinion may give jitters to several of us. However, it was Joshi who shared his thoughts and explained how AI would impact humans in a more detailed manner.

Speaking to ANI, Joshi said,"This is not like any other technology, which was very linear in its approach, or very compartmentalised in its impact...that you have invented a steam engine, and then the impact of the steam engine, you can calculate, and you can see where, which direction it will go. When we talk about AGI, you know, Artificial General Intelligence, which now everybody is talking about, it's going to the fundamentals of thinking, idea generation, innovation, everything."

" So when you go to the fundamentals, I think it's going to definitely impact the way humans work, the way we work in future. So I don't subscribe to the extreme points of view on that. I believe there is a realistic challenge we face. And I'm sure that if we rightly put our minds together, we will be able to figure out what is right for us and how we need to cope with the changes which AI is going to bring," Prasoon added.

More about the AI summit

Prime Minister Modi welcomed global leaders to the AI Summit, discussing the new technology and how it is transforming several sectors, including healthcare, education, agriculture, governance, and enterprise.