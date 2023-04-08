Ahsoka trailer out! A new chapter of Star Wars begins

Lucasfilm revealed the first poster and trailer of Ahsoka. The trailer was launched at the Star Wars Celebrations in London on Friday. Based on Ahsoka Tano, Anakin Skuwalker's beloved padawan, the series is set to stream on Disney + in August 2023. Taking to Instagram, production house Disney shared the trailer which they captioned, "Warrior. Outcast. Rebel. Jedi.#Ahsoka arrives August 2023 on @DisneyPlus." Ahsoka is a spin off story of Disney+`s hit series The Mandalorian. It stars Rosario Dawson as the lead Ahsoka Tano. Dawson was present at Star Wars Celebration along with other cast and the likes of Jude Law, who is leading a different spin-off, Skeleton Crew.

Soon after the makers dropped the trailer fans swamped the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons. "Wow! I Cant wait for this !!! I love Ashoka! So excited!!," a fan commented.



Another fan wrote, "Sabine, Hera, & Ahsoka?!? Cannot wait." "OMG!!! I`m literally SCREAMING!!" a user wrote.

Penned by `Star Wars Rebels` co-creator Dave Filoni Ahsoka will continue Ahsoka`s story. She is from the alien species Togruta, who are known for their large montrals and head tails, and colorful pigments.



The character of Ahsoka was co-created by George Lucas and Filoni. Plot details for Ahsoka are being kept under wraps. The series also stars Ray Stevenson, Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren from the `Star Wars Rebels` animated series, and Mary Elizabeth Winstead.