For years, Bagchi’s versatile voice has brought other people’s stories and on-screen characters to life, a trajectory highlighted throughout 2026 with major cinema releases like ‘Aashiqon Ki Colony’ (O'Romeo). With ‘Mudd Na Sajna’, she steps out from behind the playback mic to own the narrative entirely. Stepping into the shoes of a woman who has stopped waiting, stopped pleasing and decided to walk away on her own terms, Bagchi delivers a performance packed with fierce conviction and emotional weight.



Madhubanti Bagchi states, "In playback singing, you are always serving a character and someone else's vision. With 'Mudd Na Sajna,' I wanted to strip all of that away and step into a space that feels completely raw and unfiltered. Working with Siddharth on this track allowed me to hold onto my classical foundation while leaning into a darker, more rebellious sound that I’ve been wanting to explore for a long time. It’s about trusting my instincts, letting go of expectations and owning my story on my own terms."



The track stands as a testament to Bagchi’s evolving artistic ambition, that to honour her deep-seated classical roots while pushing past the conventional boundaries of playback singing to build a sound and identity that are unmistakably hers. Self-backed and fiercely personal, ‘Mudd Na Sajna’ is the sound of an artist letting go of what no longer serves her and allowing the music to speak for itself.



‘Mudd Na Sajna’, performed by Madhubanti Bagchi and composed and written by Siddharth Amit Bhavsar, is now available to stream across all major audio platforms.

