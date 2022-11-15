After Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson is now dating Emily Ratajkowski: Reports

Pete Davidson has moved on. In August it was revealed that Davidson and Kim Kardashian had broken up after 10 months of being together. Now, Davidson is reportedly dating Emily Ratajkowski. Several reports have confirmed that two 'really like each other'.



“Pete and Emily have been talking for a couple of months now,” an insider told Us website, adding that the pair are “in the very early stages, but both really like each other.”



Ratajkowski, 31, split from her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard in July after nearly four years of marriage and officially filed for divorce in September. They share a son, Sylvester who is 20 months.



The new romance came into light when celebrity gossip Instagram account Deux Moi claimed that the two were spotted together in New York City.



The two have so far not confirmed their romance.



Ratajkowski was recently linked to Brad Pitt, who she was spotted hanging with in October this year. Sources close to Pitt stated that the actor was "having fun" getting to know the star.



But at that time Ratajkowski was not interested in anything serious as she was still healing from the divorce.

"It was unexpected and devastating," the source said of her divorce. "She is very relieved to be on the other side of it all now."