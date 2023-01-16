After Golden Globes, MM Kreem wins Best Original Score for RRR at LA Critics awards
RRR is on a winning spree. The hit song 'Naatu Naatu' earned Best Original Song at Golden Globe Awards 2023 last week. On Saturday, the song fetched its composer MM Keeravani another award. This time at the Los Angeles Film Critics awards which is organised by the Los Angeles Film Critics Association.
The official page of RRR on Twitter shared the news from the awards ceremony. “Congratulations to our music director MM Keeravani on winning the award for Best Music/Score for #RRRMovie at Los Angeles Film Critics Association.”
Keeravani was present at the event to recieve the honour. In his acceptance speech he thanked RRR filmmaker SS Rajamouli for always giving him the creative freedom to create music. Keeravani, a veteran composer in India, also thanked composer John Williams and mentioned how his simplistic yet fantastic background score in the film 'Jaws' taught him about giving simple tunes.
Watch his winning speech here:
.@mmkeeravaani’s acceptance speech for #RRRMovie’s score at @LAFCA. ❤️🔥🔥🌊— RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) January 15, 2023
pic.twitter.com/XIDhze3ZkW
On Sunday night, RRR won two awards at the Critics Choice Awards, also held in Los Angeles. One in the Best Foreign Language Film category and the other in the Best Song category for 'Natu Natu'.
RRR was made in Telugu language and dubbed in Hindi. The film was released in March 2022 and continues to dominate cinemas across the world. The film stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead with Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt and Shriya Saran in supporting roles.