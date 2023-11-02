After being told not to dress up as Joker by WB, Diddy becomes Batman this Halloween

Diddy takes his Halloween dress up pretty seriously. Last year, after Warner Bros. told Diddy not to dress up as Joker, he dressed up as Batman.

Posting a video on why he decided to become Batman this year on Halloween, Diddy said that he received emails from Warner Bros. after videos of his 2022 Joker costume went viral online. He had told the same story to Jimmy Kimmel on Jimmy Kimmel Live! earlier this week, saying “[Warner Bros.] said it broke their trademark, that I did it too good. I swear I have this letter. I swear to God. … From Warner Bros.”

In his post to social media on Halloween, Diddy showed the legal papers to his fans and said, “You win. I’m not going to be the Joker this year.” The video then abruptly cuts off with the words “Stay tuned.”

Diddy posted the video on X in which he is seen dressed as Batman from Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight franchise.