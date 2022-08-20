After 'Barbie', Ryan Gosling & Margot Robbie to star in ‘Ocean’s Eleven’ sequel

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling are all set to share the screen again for the prequel movie of 'Ocean 11', and several news agencies have confirmed the news. Margot and Ryan are part of Greta Gerwigs's fourthcoming film 'Barbie', in the film, Gosling is playing the role of Ken, while the 'Suicide Squad' actress is playing Barbie.



Warner Bros reboot will be directed by Jay Roach and will be penned by Carie Solomon.



More details about the plot have been kept underwraps.



However, as per Variety, the story is set in 1960s Europe, far from Las Vegas, where the first movie was based which was directed by Lewis Milestone and starring Rat Pack: Frank Sinatra.



In addition to starring, Margot is also producing the film under her LuckyChap banner. Apart from her, Tom Ackerley and Michelle Graham are also producing. Village Roadshow is also exec producer.

The movie was rebooted in 2001 with George Clooney, Julia Roberts and Brad Pitt in the lead roles. After that, three 'Ocean`s' movies were released. 'Ocean`s Twelve' (2004), 'Ocean`s Thirteen' (2007) and 'Ocean`s 8' (2018) with all female lead stars Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway and Mindy Kaling.



In May, the news about new reboot film in works came out. As per the reports, the film's production will start from next year in spring.

Gosling was last seen in Netflix drama 'The Gray Man' which was directed Joe and Anthony Russo. He has also re-teams with the makers for the sequel to his Netflix hit.

(With inputs from the agencies)