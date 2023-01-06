Adivi Sesh's ‘HIT: The Second Case’ to start streaming from January 6

‘HIT: The Second Case’ is here and we have the release date for it. Starring Adivi Sesh in the leading role of the inspector Krishna Dev aka KD in the Telugu crime thriller, the film will soon make its way to OTT. The film released in cinemas on December 2 and was widely appreciated.

Acquiring the film, Prime Video will soon start streaming the film on its platform. It will land on the OTT on January 6. Prime made the announcement today and wrote, "in the mood for some thrilling investigation! #HIT2onPrime, Jan 6".

The film stars Adivi Sesh and also features Meenakshii Chaudhary, Rao Ramesh, Tanikella Bharani, Posani Krishna Murali, Komalee Prasad, and Srikanth Iyengar in pivotal roles. The Hindi dubbed version of the crime thriller was released in cinemas on December 30.