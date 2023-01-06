Adivi Sesh's ‘HIT: The Second Case’ to start streaming from January 6
'HIT: The Second Case' stars Adivi Sesh and also features Meenakshii Chaudhary, Rao Ramesh, Tanikella Bharani, Posani Krishna Murali, Komalee Prasad, and Srikanth Iyengar in pivotal roles.
‘HIT: The Second Case’ is here and we have the release date for it. Starring Adivi Sesh in the leading role of the inspector Krishna Dev aka KD in the Telugu crime thriller, the film will soon make its way to OTT. The film released in cinemas on December 2 and was widely appreciated.
Acquiring the film, Prime Video will soon start streaming the film on its platform. It will land on the OTT on January 6. Prime made the announcement today and wrote, "in the mood for some thrilling investigation! #HIT2onPrime, Jan 6".
The film stars Adivi Sesh and also features Meenakshii Chaudhary, Rao Ramesh, Tanikella Bharani, Posani Krishna Murali, Komalee Prasad, and Srikanth Iyengar in pivotal roles. The Hindi dubbed version of the crime thriller was released in cinemas on December 30.
For the unversed, ‘HIT: The First Case’ starred Vishwak Sen and Ruhani Sharma in the lead roles and was released two years back. Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra played their characters in the film's Hindi remake which hit theatres in July. Sailesh Kolanu directed all three films - the original HIT, its Hindi remake, and its recently released sequel.