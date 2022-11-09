Adil Hussain locked out of house ‘without cash or card’ during the earthquake

Actor Adil Hussain was locked out of his Delhi home in the early hours of Wednesday soon after the city felt multiple tremors.



In the early hours of November 9, Nepal was hit by an earthquake of 6.6 magnitudes. At least six people were killed and five others have reportedly been injured in parts of Nepal. Strong tremors were also felt in and around Delhi.

Adil Hussain came out of his house as her felt tremors and accidentally locked himself out.



The actor recounted the tale later on Twitter and revealed he had to stay the night at his friend, noted journalist Dibang’s house for the night.



Adil tweeted, “Came out of the house during Earth Quake.. Locked out of the house. By mistake. Without Cash or Cards .. Dear friend @dibang was awake.. Sheltered us.. About to now sleep in his guest room. God bless him for being awake and heard the phone ring.”

The ‘Life Of Pi’ actor will be next seen in the web series ‘Mukhbir The Story of a Spy’ which also features Prakash Raj. The series is an espionage thriller and traces the story of a secret agent. It is said to be based on real-life incidents. The series will stream on ZEE5 from November 11 onwards.