Adele jokes about Gerard Pique being in 'trouble' after watching Shakira's performance

Adele has joked that former footballer Gerard Pique is in 'trouble' after she watched his ex-partner, singer Shakira's performance on Jimmy Fallon's show. Shakira recently appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and performed her breakup song BZRP Music Session #53 to a cheering studio audience.



Days later during her Las Vegas residency concert at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Adele walked through the audience, interacting with a select few and asked a young fan who her favourite musician was. The fan named Adele and also stated that Shakira was her favourite.



Adele responded with her signature big laugh and said, “Oh, I saw her performance last night on Jimmy Fallon… Oh, her ex-husband is in trouble!”



Shakira, 46, and Piqué, 36, announced their separation in June 2022, after 11 years of being together. The couple shares two children, Sasha, seven, and Milan, nine.



They said in a joint statement, “We regret to confirm that we are separating. For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect our privacy. Thank you for your understanding.”



In January, Piqué made his relationship with his new girlfriend Clara Chia Marti Instagram official, when he posted an intimate selfie with the 23-year-old on his social media, the account cemented speculations of cheating on Shakira which led to the split.



The following month, the Hips Don’t Lie singer released her song, which has been labeled by fans as a “diss track” aimed at her ex.

She sings, “Seeing you with the new one hurt me. What we lived I forgot. And that is what has offended you. And life has got even better for me. You are no longer welcome here,” she continues in the song.



“I saw what your girlfriend threw at me. That doesn’t even make me angry, I laugh, I laugh.”



In her first interview post the separation, Shakira had told Elle, “It’s really upsetting for two kids who are trying to process their parents’ separation. And sometimes I just feel like this is all a bad dream and that I’m going to wake up at some point.