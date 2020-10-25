Adele flaunts her stunning weight loss at Saturday Night Live, 'This is just half of me'

Adele delivered a musical performance on Saturday. The 32-year-old artist hosted one of the awaited episodes of NBC'S 'Saturday Night Live'.



In the show, during her opening monologue, she immediately attracted everyone about her stunning weight loss transformation, saying: ''I know I look different than when you last saw me, but because of the COVID restrictions I had to travel light and bring only half with me, so this is the half I chose.'' She joked.

The 'Hello' singer appeared twice on the show, first in 2008, then again in 2012.

In pics: 'Hello' to 'Skyfall': 6 classic Adele songs as she preps for another album release



The gorgeous singer also gave an update about her upcoming album, "I know that that there has been a lot of chatter about me just being the host. I have seen all of it," she said. "Why isn't she the musical guest and stuff like that? There are a couple of reasons. My album is not finished. I also am too scared to do both." she said.



Throughout the show, Adele randomly sang many of her hits, including, 'Someone Like You', 'When We Were Young' and 'Hello'.

In pics: Adele to Sara Ali Khan, celebs and their drastic weight loss



The Grammy award-winning singer wore a black dress that showed her slender figure. British singer stunned everyone with her extreme transformational photos on her birthday, earlier this year.