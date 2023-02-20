Adele, Ed Sheeran decline King Charles’ invitation to perform at Coronation

The date has been set for King Charles’ Coronation and those involved with the planning of the world event wanted Adele and Ed Sheeran to perform. However, the two have apparently denied the request. The Coronation is planned for May 6. It will be accompanied with a festive weekend the next day on May 7. Charles apparently had Adele and Ed Sheeran at the top of his list.

According to media reports, Ed Sheeran declined the invitation to perform as he will be performing in Texas the day before the Coronation concert. But, Adele has reportedly denied without any explanation.

According to reports, “There is a team set up to get the talent signed up, so they approached the two of them, but got replies saying that they were unavailable, which was a massive disappointment. They are titans of the showbiz industry and are quintessentially British, but also known across the globe. It’s such a shame.”

Apart from Ed Sheeran and Adele, no other names from the music industry have popped up. Although not confirmed, Lionel Richie and the Spice Girls are likely to be there. Harry Styles might also make it.