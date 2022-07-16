Adam Scott is all set to star in ‘Spider-Man’ spinoff ‘Madame Web’

Actor Adam Scott, who recently got his first Emmy nomination for his outstanding performance in the drama 'Severance', is all set to make his debut in the Spider-Man universe! Several news agencies are confirming that Adam has bagged a fresh new role in the Sony picture's fourthcoming film 'Madame Web' starring 'Fifty shades of grey' actor Dakota Johnson.



The film is a Spider-man spinoff and will revolve around Madame web - a mentor of many superheroes including Peter Park.

The film is also the first female superhero to get a standalone film in the Sony-Marvel universe.



Clarkson will direct the project. Meanwhile, Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless, the due who penned down Jared Leto's recent film 'Morbius,' are on board to write the screenplay.



Scott will join Sydney Sweeney, Emma Roberts, Celeste O’Connor, Tahar Rahim among others in the film. No official announcement has been made yet.



Who is Madame Web?



First appeared in the 1980 comic book 'The Amazin Spider-Man', Madame Web is an elderly woman, who is blind and paralysed and is suffering from a rare condition myasthenia gravis, a chronic autoimmune disorder due to which she's always on a life support system which is in form of spiderweb.



Due to her age factor and medical illness, she has never fought any villains in the superhero world via THR. But, her psychic abilities allow her to see the future and helped & mentored many heroes in the past.



Looking at her special powers of predicting the future & psychic sensory powers, many sources have also called Sony's version of Doctor Strange, via Deadline.



