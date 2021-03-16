Actress Rituparna Sengupta tests positive for coronavirus

National-Award winning actress Rituparna Sengupta has tested positive for Covid-19. She shared the news on social media. The Bengali screen-star won a National Award in 1997 for 'Dahan'.



"I have tested positive for Covid-19 but I want to inform you all that I am feeling fine. I am asymptomatic and following all the required protocols and precautions advised by my doctor and authorities," she tweeted.

I have tested positive for COVID-19 but I want to inform you all that I am feeling fine. I am asymptomatic and following all the required protocols and precautions advised by my doctor and authorities. I am currently in Singapore and have quarantined myself at recovery centre. pic.twitter.com/um33xq4nwb — Rituparna Sengupta (@RituparnaSpeaks) March 15, 2021 ×

Sengupta said that she is currently in Singapore and had quarantined herself at a recovery centre.



The actress has joined the long list of celebrities who have tested positive. This week, several B-town celebs including Ranbir Kapoor, Manoj Bajpayee, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Ashish Vidyarthi tested positive. Ranbir's diagnosis was confirmed by his mother Neetu Kapoor and after that, Alia Bhatt also went into self-isolation. However, she confirmed that she tested negative for COVID 19.

Actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, and others have been infected with the virus in the past.