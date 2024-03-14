Actress Mrunal Thakur to be part of UN panel discussion on sexual violence

Mrunal Thakur is set to participate in an upcoming panel discussion titled Human Cost of Conflict-Related Sexual Violence, scheduled to take place on March 14, 2024 at the UN Headquarters, in New York.



Thakur has carved a niche for herself in the Indian film industry - both in Hindi as well as Telugu films in recent years. Some may recall, she had made her debut in the critically acclaimed film Love Sonia a few years back. The film sheds light on the grim reality of human trafficking.



Mrunal will not be present at the headquarters though and will join the panel virtually as she’s busy with promotional commitments for her upcoming film 'The Family Star' in India.



Her involvement underscores her commitment to addressing pressing global issues, particularly those related to the intersection of sexual violence and conflict.



The panel aims to explore the global context and impact of sexual violence in conflict zones, including its interlinkage with human trafficking. Since Mrunal has been part of Love Sonia which had her researching for a role in a character who was a victim of human trafficking, the actress is likely to share her experience of filming the project during the discussion.



Expressing her anticipation for the event, Mrunal Thakur remarked, "Being a part of this panel discussion is a profound honor for me. Love Sonia was not just a film; it was a journey into the darkest corners of humanity, shedding light on the unimaginable suffering endured by victims of human trafficking.

Through my role, I had the opportunity to delve deep into the complexities of this issue, and it has since become a cause that is incredibly close to my heart. Participating in this panel allows me to lend my voice to the collective effort of raising awareness and advocating for change. It's an opportunity to amplify the voices of those who have been silenced and to stand in solidarity with survivors of conflict-related sexual violence. I am deeply grateful for this platform and eager to contribute to the important conversations that lie ahead."



Joining Mrunal on the panel are distinguished speakers including Masha Efrosinina, Fawzia Koofi, Cohav Elkayam Levy, Meaza Gebremedhin, and Areig Elhagwill. The event promises to be a platform for robust dialogue and advocacy on a global scale.