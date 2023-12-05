Actors Aamir Khan, Vishnu Vishal rescued from Chennai floods, photos go viral

Cyclone Michaung has crippled parts of the south Indian state of Tamil Nadu. Several people have been left stranded in Chennai due to the floods caused by the cyclone including Indian actors Aamir Khan and Vishnu Vishal. New photos surfaced on social media that show Bollywood actor Aamir Khan and Tamil actor Vishnu Vishal on a rescue boat. The pictures were shared by Vishnu on X.



In the pictures, Vishnu was seen in a rescue boat along with Aamir Khan. The Laal Singh Chaddha actor was seen in a white kurta and jeans. Vishnu Vishal's wife, badminton player Jwala Gutta, was also spotted on the boatd. Sharing the pictures on X, Vishnu wrote, "Thanks to the fire and rescue department in helping people like us who are stranded. Rescue operations have started in karapakkam..Saw 3 boats functioning already. Great work by TN govt in such testing times. Thanks to all the administrative people who are working relentlessly."

Thanks to the fire and rescue department in helping people like us who are stranded



Rescue operations have started in karapakkam..

Saw 3 boats functioning already



Great work by TN govt in such testing times



Thanks to all the administrative people who are working relentlessly https://t.co/QdoW7zaBuI pic.twitter.com/qyzX73kHmc — VISHNU VISHAL - VV (@TheVishnuVishal) December 5, 2023 ×

Aamir was reportedly stranded along with Vishnu at the latter's residence at Chennai's Karpakkam area. The area had no water or electricity for 24 hours.



Vishnu had shared updates on the scary situation of the surrounding areas earlier. "Our water is continuously rising from morning... It was below the entrance steps... Then started entering the house and it has slowly taken over the first floors of the entire community…Thats why we got worried... Its not going down…" the actor had shared on X.

Water is entering my house and the level is rising badly in karapakkam

I have called for help

No electricity no wifi

No phone signal

Nothing

Only on terrace at a particular point i get some signal

Lets hope i and so many here get some help❤️

I can feel for people all over chennai… pic.twitter.com/pSHcK2pFNf — VISHNU VISHAL - VV (@TheVishnuVishal) December 5, 2023 ×

Responding to Vishnu's update about the rescue operation along with Aamir Khan, Minister of Industries, TRB Rajaa took to X and praised the Bollywood actor. He wrote, “Thanks for the appreciation @TheVishnuVishal and please do thank the gentleman next to you for being such a class human being! Astounding that he didn't try to pull any strings to be rescued! Awesome to see him being so grounded and WAITING HIS TURN to be rescued just like any of our fellow citizens. Lessons for those who try to pull strings and drop names! Hats off to people like Thiru Khan for being sensitive to the scale of the issue at hand and patiently await their turn (folded hands emoticon) We will continue to stick to our Rescue Schedule."



According to reports, Aamir Khan relocated to Chennai a few months back to be with his mother who is undergoing treatment in the city.