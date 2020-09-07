Actor Vishnu Vishal and sports star Jwala Gutta get engaged

It was double celebrations for Badminton player Jwala Gutta and her family as on Monday. Jwala turned 37 on September 7 and also got engaged to actor Vishnu Vishal. The celebrity couple has been dating for a while now and made their relationship public around two years back.



Vishnu took to social media to share the happy news and shared photos of the intimate celebrations. "Happy birthday @Guttajwala. New start to LIFE...Lets be positive and work towards a better future for us,Aryan,our families,friends and people around..Need all your love n blessings guys..#newbeginnings. thank you @basanthjain for arranging a ring in d middle of d night (sic)."

The actor reportedly went to Hyderabad to surprise the birthday girl at midnight. The couple is yet to announce the wedding date although sources state they plan to have a small wedding ceremony soon.



Vishnu, who is a former cricketer, is a popular producer-actor in Tamil cinema. The actor was earlier married to Rajini Natraj and they have a son together. The marriage ended in 2018. Jwala Gutta was married to Chetan Anand before she got divorced in 2011.