Actor Vijay Raaz granted bail after being arrested for alleged molestation charges

Bollywood actor Vijay Raaz was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly molesting a crew member while shooting in Gondia, Maharashtra. Hours later, Raaz was granted bail.



"Some shoot was on, a crew member filed complaint for molestation and we registered it. It happened in Gondia. He was arrested yesterday and released on bail today," Atul Kulkarni, Additional Superintendent of Police, Gondia, Maharashtra, told a news agency.



"The court has said he has to appear before the investigation officer whenever needed," Kulkarni added.

The incident reportedly took place on the sets of Vidya Balan-starrer 'Sherni'.



Best known for his role as PK Dubey in Mira Nair's 2001 film 'Monsoon Wedding', Raaz has appeared in numerous Bollywood blockbusters including 'Dhamaal', 'Welcome', 'Run' and more recently 'Gully Boy'.



The 57-year-old actor was recently seen the digitally-released films like 'Gulabo Sitabo' and 'Lootcase'. He will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali`s 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', starring Alia Bhatt.