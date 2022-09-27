Actor Sreenath Bhasi undergoes drug test after being arrested for misbehaving during an interview

Popular Malayalam actor Sreenath Bhasi, who was arrested on Monday for allegedly insulting a woman underwent a drug test on Tuesday.



During an interview with a Youtube Channel, while promoting his new film 'Chattambi', the actor reportedly lost his cool at a question asked by the woman anchor of the show. He reportedly used a cuss word while expressing his irritation at the question and allegedly misbehaved with crew members after the cameras were turned off.



The 'Kumbalangi Nights' star was arrested based on the complaint they received from the said Youtube channel that hosted the actor. Sreenath has refuted the allegations.



On Tuesday, hair and blood samples were taken to the hospital to understand if he was under the influence of any drugs during the incident.



The police have also sought the video of the interview and CCTV footage of the incident from the Youtube channel.