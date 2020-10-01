AC/DC tweets 'Are you ready?' as it announces its reunion

Legendary Australian rock band AC/DC has been giving fans hints for almost a week of a reunion. On Monday, the band's official twitter handle confirmed that the band was reuniting after 6 long years for a new line-up.



The post had a photo of the reformed band, which sees five experienced members together again for the first time since 2014.



Veterans of the band Angus and Stevie Young remain but vocalist Brian Johnson, drummer Phil Rudd and bassist Cliff Williams left the band after the release of Rock or Bust tour six years ago.



The photo shared on Twitter carries the slogan PWR UP. Interestingly, the slogan had featured earlier this week in teaser videos posted by the band.

The teaser did not hint at any impending tours or new music releases, but the tweet cryptically asked fans, “Are you ready?”.



One of the most popular rock bands from Australia, AC/DC was found in 1973. The legendary band has delivered popular hits like Back in Black, Highway to Hell and It’s a Long Way to the Top.



Rock or Bust was AC/DC most recent studio album and was supported by a world tour throughout 2015 and 2016. The band stopped creating music after 2016 with many of its members leaving the band to prusue personal careers.