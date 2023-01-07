Academy member Jessica Chastain praises SS Rajamouli 'RRR', says 'watching this was a party'

SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' has become a worldwide phenomenon. The magnum opus, which has been in the headlines ever since its release, has made history with its Golden Globe nomination. The film starring Ram Charan and Jr. NTR has been listed by the British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) in the "Film Not in the English Language" category. Amid all the hype, the film has received some praise from Hollywood star Jessica Chastain. Chastain's tweet: Chastain, who is an Academy member and votes for the Oscars, shared her reaction on her Twitter handle. The 'Ava' actress retweeted a video of the 'Golden Globe' nominated song "Nattu Nattu" and wrote: "Watching this film was such a party."'

RRR at the Oscars



After months of campaigning for his film in Los Angeles, SS Rajamouli's film has been shortlisted for the Oscars in 2023. The film has found mentioned in one category: original song for the film's hit track 'Naatu Naatu.'



However, the director has submitted the award for consideration in several categories, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, and Best Visual Effects, among others.



RRR Golden Globe nomination



In a historic move, Indian director SS Rajamouli's film 'RRR' has scored big on the Golden Globe nominations.



Rajamouli’s magnum opus has become the first Telugu film to receive a Golden Globe nomination. The film was nominated in two categories: 'Best Picture - Non-English Language', 'Best Original Song' for the hit song 'Naatu

Naatu.'



About 'RRR'



The action drama follows the story of two tribal revolutionaries, Komaram Bheem (NT Rama Rao Jr.) and Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan), and their fight against the Britishers. Ever since the film was available to watch on Netflix, many Hollywood luminaries have praised the film for its gripping plot, awe-inspiring CGI action, and grand action sequences.