ABC won’t sign a lease with Alec Baldwin and Kelsey Grammer 'Roommate' pilot

Alec Baldwin and Kelsey Grammer’s 'Rommate' won't be an ABC series.

According to Deadline, ABC has decided not to move Alec Baldwin and Kelsey Grammer’s sitcom past the pilot stage, after initially giving the show a straight-to-series order. The decision was made after the network’s executives saw the finished pilot episode.

The untitled multi-cam comedy, written by Modern Family’s Chris Lloyd and Vali Chandrasekaran and directed by James Burrows, also stars Doom Patrol actor Alec Mapa. The trio of actors play estranged former roommates driven apart by “their warring egos,” who reunite decades later “for one more run at the lives they’ve always wanted.”

The pilot will reportedly be shopped to other networks and streamers, but production might face logistical issues now that Grammer will be working on Fraiser again.