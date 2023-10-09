Aarya Season 3 teaser out! Sushmita Sen back in fierce avatar

Make way as Aarya Sareen (Sushmita Sen) flaunts her claws and takes on the throne as the new don in town in Aarya Season 3. After receiving an International Emmy Award Nomination for Season 1 and two successful seasons, the wait ends as the fan favourite franchise returns with its third season with newer challenges, newer enemies and with a newer ambition. Created and Co-Directed by Ram Madhvani, the dawn of a fearless reign unfolds with Aarya Season 3 exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar on 3rd November.



The teaser of Arya Season 3 was dropped on social media on Monday and it promises it to be a thrilling ride with Sushmita taking on the role of fearless Aarya once again.

Sushmita Sen said in a statement, “Aarya Sareen has now become a very integral part of my life. Her experiences across seasons have touched my heart. It's an honour to step back into her shoes for Aarya Season 3. This season explores the profound power of Aarya, as she strikes down her enemies and begins to create an empire of her own, while grappling the threats to her loved ones. Aarya's story is a testament to a woman who defies life's constraints and will go to any lengths to protect the ones close to her. Aarya Season 3 isn't just a show on Disney+ Hotstar; it's an emotional journey that fills me with love and pride.”

Watch the teaser of Aarya 3 here:





Creator, co-producer and co-director of Aarya (S1, S2 and S3), Ram Madhvani added, “After the immense love that we have received from audiences over the last two seasons, we present to you a new era of Aarya where she leaves no stone turned. Season 3 will keep audiences on their toes with the exciting journey of Aarya to emerge as the ultimate don. Aarya will shock you. The emotional graph of her journey is exhilarating. She will own her power. Is this her final chance? You will soon find out. Collaborating alongside with Disney+ Hotstar and Sushmita Sen to narrate this story has been incredible and I hope audiences and fans receive this season with the same love.”