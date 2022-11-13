Aaron Carter's memoir release postponed after backlash

Following the backlash, the publisher of late singer Aaron Carter's memoir has decided to postpone the release date. A few days after Aaron passed away, Ballast Books announced that they going to publish the late singer's incomplete autobiography, titled 'Aaron Carter: An Incomplete Story of an Incomplete Life' on November 15.



Soon after the massive backlash from Aaron's representatives, including his ex-girlfriend Hilary Duff, the publishers have now decided to take their decision back.



In a statement released by the attorney Scott Atherton, who represents the agency and author Andy Symonds, they wrote, "Out of respect for the Carter family, my client has decided to defer the further release of the book at this time. Mr Carter was not just a celebrity but also a father, a brother, a son, and a friend to many still grieving for him.''



In the statement, the lawyer also mentioned: "Public attention has recently focused on a small number of interactions during Mr. Carter’s early years."



They added, "The more important story is about Mr. Carter's life and what people can learn from his professional success, personal struggles, and tragic passing."



Further adding, the lawyer said that Carter wanted his story to be told: "with all its beauty and rawness."



Recently, Carter's ex-girlfriend Hillary Duff also blasted on publishers. Slamming their decision of releasing the book, she said in a statement, "It’s really sad that within a week of Aaron’s death, there’s a publisher that seems to be recklessly pushing a book out to capitalise on this tragedy without taking the appropriate time or care to fact-check the validity of his work,"

Aaron Carter was found dead at his Palmdale, California home in his bathtub on November 2. The cause of his death has not yet been revealed.