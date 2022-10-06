Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' is now available to watch on Netflix

Aamir Khan's most anticipated of the year 'Laal Singh Chaddha' was released in August and just a few weeks after its theatrical release, the film is now available to watch on Netflix.



On Friday, the streaming giant announced that Aamir's film has finally been added to the film's slate.



“Keep your popcorn golgappas ready because Laal Singh Chaddha is NOW STREAMING!” the tweet read.



The film, which was made on a whooping budget was miserably tanked at the box office. The film also starred Kareena Kapoor Khan, Naga Chaitanya, and Mona Singh in pivotal roles.



As per reports, 'Laal Singh Chaddha' was supposed to release at the box office after six months, but after the massive box office failure of the movie, the makers decided to release the film on the OTT platform months before it was scheduled.

Keep your p̶o̶p̶c̶o̶r̶n̶ golgappas ready because Laal Singh Chaddha is NOW STREAMING!😍🪶 pic.twitter.com/KTcDwiJAfA — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) October 5, 2022 ×

Helmed by Advait Chandan, the film is an official Hindi adaptation of the Academy Award-winning 1994 film Forrest Gump, which starred Tom Hanks in the lead role.



WION's film critic Shomini Sen wrote in her review, "'Laal Singh Chaddha' may have been promoted as Aamir Khan's big film, but it is worth a watch for actors other than him and for its heartwarming story. This is not Aamir's best performance and don't expect it to impact you the way some of his previous films have. 'Laal Singh Chaddha' released in theatres on Thursday."



Earlier a mysterious apology video appeared on the Twitter handle of Aamir Khan Productions titled 'Michami Dukkadam'. In the video, text read, "All of us are human beings and we only make mistakes. Sometimes through our words and sometimes by our actions, at times we do it without knowing and at times when we are angry."

Aamir Khan's film faced a huge backlash from the netizens that led to the #BoycottLaal Singh Chaddha trend.