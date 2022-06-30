Aamir Khan talks about his first heartbreak & how it made him a best tennis player

It's monsoon season in the city of dreams and amidst romance brewing along with a cup of coffee, Bollywood star Aamir Khan has launched yet another melodious song ‘Phir Na Aisi Raat Ayegi’ through a social media live. We have seen the star as a lover in his films but have you ever heard him talk about his first love and the heartbreak?

While launching the song ‘Phir Na Aisi Raat Ayegi’ in a live interaction with some of the talented young Indian creators, Aamir Khan shares the story of his first heartbreak. He said “This was the time when I used to play tennis, she was also in the same club with me, and one fine day I found out that she left the country with her family. I was very heartbroken, and the tricky part is that she doesn't know, Bas Ek hi cheez achi Hui ki main bohot accha tennis player ban Gaya, later after some years, I played tennis in state-level championships and became a state-level champion”.

During the song launch, Aamir Khan, despite being very clandestine about his life, talked about his first love and how crestfallen he was after she left. And surprisingly, his first love is a very close friend to him who has no idea about his unrequited feelings.

The latest song from his forthcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha ‘Phir Na Aisi Raat Ayegi’ is garnering love from all around the world. Due to its vintage vibe and nostalgic lyrics, it is considered to be hands-down the best song of this decade.

'Laal Singh Chaddha', produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios, also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Chaitanya Akkineni.