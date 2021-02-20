Aamir Khan starrer 'PK' getting a sequel with Ranbir Kapoor? Here's the truth

Aamir Khan's 2014 movie 'PK' was a blockbuster, in the climax of the movie, the makers hinted at the sequel when Aamir as alien returns to the Earth with his fellow alien Ranbir Kapoor that left everyone wondering whether Ranbir will carry the legacy forward?



Now, years after the release of the first part, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, who backed the project, confirmed the second part of the movie and spilled some beans about the sequel.

According to the reports in Midday, ''We will make the sequel. We had shown Ranbir Kapoor‘s character landing on the planet towards the end of the film, so there is a story to tell. But Abhijat Joshi, the writer, has not written it yet. The day he writes it, we will make it,” he says.



The movie was a huge hit and become the first Indian film to enter the Rs 300 crore club. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film collected Rs 792 cr worldwide, and ‎₹340cr in India making it the highest-grossing Indian film of that year.

Knowing the fact that the movie sequel would be a huge hit, even though they have not made one, Chopra said, ''We are not in the business of making money; we are in the business of making cinema. If making money was our goal, by now, we would have made six to seven instalments of Munna Bhai, and two to three editions of 'PK'. We seek joy, happiness and peace over a few crores.''



The movie featuring Sanjay Dutt, Anushka Sharma and the late Sushant Singh Rajput, follows the story of an alien played by Aamir, who lands on Earth and loses the device that helps him communicate with his spaceship, later he befriends a television journalist and they together quest to retrieve the remote. The movie also questioned religious dogmas and superstitions.



Back in 2018, when asked about the sequel, Chopra said, "Upon the end of the script nobody was happy that Aamir's character would just leave the planet. Hence, we decided to show PK return to planet earth with another native from his planet."

