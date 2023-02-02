Aamir Khan, Salman Khan spend quality time together; picture goes viral

Aamir Khan and Salman Khan seem to be in talks for a film soon, or so several media reports claim. Fuelling those rumours is a picture that has surfaced on the internet featuring the two Bollywood stars. In a picture, Salman Khan can be seen posing with Aamir’s family while the latter turns photographer. In the photo, he is seen with Aamir’s mother Zeenat and sister Nikhat Hussein.

Meanwhile, Aamir has been off the grid ever since his last film tanked at the box office. He was last seen on the big screen in Laal Singh Chadha opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan. An official Hindi adaptation of Tom Hanks’ starrer Forrest Gump, Laal Singh Chadha failed to create magic at the box office. Since the film flopped, Aamir deactivated his social media accounts and announced he is taking a break from acting. He has been a part of Hindi films for over three decades now.