Aamir Khan reveals some his staff members have tested positive for coronavirus

On Tuesday, Bollywood actor Aamir Khan issued a statement and confirmed that some of his staff members have tested positive for COVID-19, while the rest of his family members have tested negative.



In his statement, the actor also revealed that he was taking his mother for the COVID-19 test and asked his fans to pray for the test to come out as negative.



The `Dangal` star put out the statement on social media and said, "This is to inform you that some of my staff have tested positive. They were immediately quarantined, and BMC officials were very prompt and efficient in taking them to a medical facility."

Thanking the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for their precautionary steps, he added, "I would like to thank the BMC for taking such good care of them, and for fumigating and sterilising the entire society."



"The rest of us have all been tested and found negative," and informed that, "Right now I am taking my mother to get her tested. She is the last person in the loop. Please pray that she is negative."



"I would, once again, like to thank the BMC for the prompt, professional and caring manner in which they helped us. And a big thank you to Kokilaben Hospital and the doctors, nurses and staff there. They were very caring and professional with the testing process."



The actor asked fans to be safe amid the coronavirus outbreak.