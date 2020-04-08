Aamir Khan extends financial support to daily wage workers of his film 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

After Salman and Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan has now stepped in to contribute to the PM CARE fund in order to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

The actor is the latest entrant to a long list of celebrities who have come forward to contribute to the relief fund that has been initiated by PM Narendra Modi as the lockdown has effected scores of daily wage earners and their livelihoods.

The actor has also made a contribution to Maharashtra CM's relief fund.



In addition, Aamir will also be extending support to the daily wage workers who were employed in his upcoming film `Laal Singh Chaddha.`



Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the details about Khan`s donations on Twitter."AamirKhan donates to... #PMCares #Maharashtra Chief Minister Relief Fund, Extended support to the daily wage workers of his forthcoming film #LaalSinghChaddha," tweeted Adarsh.

Many other Bollywood actors including superstar Akshay Kumar have donated to the PM-CARES Fund to help the government in fighting the battle against the highly contagious virus.



With 354 new cases of COVID-19 and eight deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the total count of coronavirus positive cases in the country has gone up to 4,421, said the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry on Tuesday.