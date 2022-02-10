'A Thursday' trailer: Yami Gautam's new film looks like gripping hostage drama

Yami Gautam plays a strikingly different role in 'A Thursday'- a new film set to release on Disney+Hotstar.



In the two-minute-long trailer, Yami showcases her never-before-seen avatar as a mysterious school teacher who takes her kindergarten students as hostages.



Next, we see Neha Dhupia as a police officer trying to deal with her but she demands that she wants to speak with another officer, Javed Khan (Atul Kulkarni). Yami then makes a threatening call to the police force about wanting to speak to the Prime Minister (Dimple Kapadia).



The thrilling visuals have definitely kept everyone on the edge of their seat.





Talking about the movie, Yami said, "I have never ever played such a distinct character like Naina! She projects so many diverse emotions. I have really put in a lot of effort to portray her in different shades. She is a teacher, who always looks after the children and she has taken them hostage, transforming her from a protector to a threat. That situation itself is so tense with multiple layers to it. 'A Thursday' is an absolute roller coaster ride and I totally loved being a part of it!"



Helmed by Behzad Khambata, 'A Thursday' will be out on Disney+ Hotstar on February 17.