A note to love: Disney+ Hotstar drops trailer of romantic drama, Dear Ishq!

The trailer of a new romantic drama, ‘Dear Ishq’ dropped today.Set against the backdrop of an Indian publishing house, Disney+ Hotstar brings to masses a tale of love, a journey with complex emotions, and at the crux of it, a story of two completely opposite personalities, who walk this simple journey of life, unknowingly falling for each other. Directed by Atif Khan and produced by Yash Patnaik and Mamta Patnaik, Beyond Dreams Entertainment Private Limited, the show is set to air on January 26, 2023.

Starring Sehban Azim as bestselling author, Abhimanyu Razdan and actress Niyati Fatnani as literary editor, Asmita Roy, along with Kunal Verma, Vikas Grover, Kishwer Merchant, Jyoti B Banerjee, Puneet Tejwani, Roma Bali, Beena Mukherjee, Buneet Kapoor, Kaveri Ghosh among others, the series is set to entertain audiences with a gripping storyline and massive twists and turns.

Talking about Dear Ishq, Director Atif Khan said, “Dear Ishq is a classic tale of hate to love romantic love story and I am sure that the masses will enjoy the ego clashes, fights and process of understanding and love that will develop between the Asmita and Abhimanyu. Although a tale of opposites attract, the show is centered around the world of a publishing house, thus bringing unique elements and an engaging plot to the storyline. Moreover, I am elated to associate with a platform like Disney+ Hotstar again that always aims to provide unique and entertaining stories to their audiences.”