Sienna Miller is engaged to her boyfriend Lucas Zwirner

British actress Sienna Miller is ready to take her relationship with boyfriend Lucas Zwirner to the next level. According to a report in US Weekly, the actress, 38, is now officially engaged to Zwirner, 28.



The two met through mutual friends in 2018 and sparked dating rumours In December that year when they were spotted attending Sienna's ex-fiance Tom Sturridge's birthday party. A month later, the couple were clicked kissing while on the streets of New York City.

They’re so in love,” a source close to the actress was quoted as saying. “Her daughter (Marlowe) has a nice and close relationship with Lucas too. They’re excited for this new chapter."



The two have enjoyed a vacation in France together and have even made their red carpet debut as a couple at 72nd annual Writers Guild Awards recently. The two also reportedly attended Jennifer Lawrence's wedding in October 2019.



"He’s a bit younger than Sienna, but then, so was Tom," a source told Grazia in 2019, adding that Sienna is now content with living a "quieter", "smaller", and "sweeter" life in New York’s West Village.



"He is a complete gentleman and is kind and respectful, and she loves that he’s not from her world: she finds him a tonic to what she sees as the silliness of celebrity. She has told friends that Lucas really could be someone she settles down with," added the source.



Interestingly, Lucas is said to be friends with Sienna's ex Tom who she shares daughter Marlowe Ottoline Layng with.



"Tom lives very close to Lucas and Sienna in the Village and they spend a lot of time together," the insider continued.



Sienna was earlier engaged to actor Jude Law. They broke up in July 2005 after Jude issued a public apology confirming he had an affair with the nanny of his children.