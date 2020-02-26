SRK's 'Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa' completes 26 years, fans share photo of lead pair Sunil and Anna

As Kundan Shah's slice of life film 'Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa' completed 26 years, the film's leading lady Suchitra Krishnamoorthi went down memory lane and said how people still remember her as Anna from the film.



"I've done v few movies in my long life. Blessed to have been a part of this one- I was in d right place right time & so many yrs later ppl still know me as #Aana #26YearsOfKabhiHaanKabhiNaa @iamsrk @TheFarahKhan @AshGowariker #deepaktijori #jatinlalit Miss u #KundanShah (sic)," Suchitra tweeted.

The film released on February 25, 1994, and marked Suchitra's debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan. Kundan Shah's film was set in Goa and also featured Satish Shah, Deepak Tijori, Naseeruddin Shah among others.



Soon after Suchitra's post, fan clubs started posting images of the film on Twitter. One even shared a photo of Sunil and Anna (the characters SRK and Suchitra played in the film) posing for a selfie two decades after the film.

The photo was from 2016 and was shared by Suchitra back then from an event which had her and her daughter Kaveri in attendance along with SRK.



Written and directed by Kundan Shah, 'Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa' was one of the early films in Shah Rukh Khan's career and was based in Goa. Khan played Sunil, a happy-go-lucky boy madly in love with Anna, the lead singer of his band but Anna is in love with fellow band mate Chris (Deepak Tijori). Juhi Chawla appeared for a small role in the climax.



The film had recieved critical praise at the time of the release and till date is remembered for its beautiful soundtrack by Jatin Lalit