Riteish Deshmukh to play Chhatrapati Shivaji in Nagraj Manjule's trilogy

On Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj`s of the birth anniversary, 'Sairat' director Nagraj Manjule announced his new project based on Maratha king's life.



Manjule is all set to make a trilogy based on the warrior king and actor Riteish Deshmukh will be seen playing Shivaji in the trilogy.



Manjule took to Twitter to announce the trilogy in which he will be joining hands with music composer duo Ajay-Atul."This will be like standing on the threshold of a dream, today on the occasion of Shivaji Maharaj`s birthday. It is a matter of great happiness to tell that we are bringing Riteish Deshmukh along with Ajay Atul for trilogy of Chhatrapati Shivaji," tweeted Manjule in Marathi.



Further extending his wishes on the occasion, he wrote, "Many wishes to all on his birth anniversary."

Later, Deshkmukh too retweeted the post. Along with the tweet, Manjule also shared a video that described further about the trilogy and revealed that it will release across India in 2021.



Chhatrapati Shivaji was a warrior-king belonging to the Maratha clan who is known for testing the might of the Mughals in the later half of 17th century. He was born on February 19, 1630, at Shivneri Fort in Pune.



Manjule, meanwhile, is gearing up for the release of his new film 'Jhund' that has Amitabh Bachchan playing a football coach.

(With inputs from ANI)