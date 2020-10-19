25 years of DDLJ: Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's statue to be installed at London's Leicester Square

Bollywood's cult classic 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' (DDLJ) and the iconic pair of Raj and Simran will complete 25 years tomorrow(October 20), and to mark this special occasion, London's Leicester Square revealed that they will announce a new addition of statutes as a tribute to the film. Statues of Bollywood's iconic pair Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol will join Square’s movie statue trail w



As per the reports, London Business Alliance has announced that they will install the bronze statue of both Shah Rukh and Kajol at London's Leicester Square. It will be the latest addition to the Square. The statue will depict a scene from the film, which was filmed in the heart of the bustling city.

Watch: Chris Hemsworth say Shah Rukh Khan's dialogue from 'DDLJ'



''It's fantastic to be adding such titans of international cinema to our trail as Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' is one of the most successful and important Bollywood films of all time, and it’s exciting to be able to bring to the trail the first film that features Leicester Square as a location." Said Mark Williams, the destination marketing director of Heart of London Business Alliance. They are hoping to unveil the statue in 2021 in the presence of the leading stars.



The place has a hidden story. London's Leicester Square is the place where Raj and Simran first crossed their paths in the film when they were strangers. The square has installations of Harry Potter, Wonder Woman, Laurel and Hardy, Mr Bean, Marry Poppins and some of the most iconic Hollywood films and characters.



Directed by Aditya Chopra, the film was released in 1995 is also one of the longest-running Indian films in theatres.