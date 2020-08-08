20th Tribeca Film Festival to take place in June next year

After getting canceled for this year, Tribeca Film Festival announced its plans for the next year. The annual event will return in 2021 and will run from June 9 to 20 in New York City.



The authorities announced on Friday, from their Twitter account, ''Tribeca is excited to announce that the 20th-anniversary edition of the Tribeca Film Festival—presented by @ATT—will take place in NYC from June 9 thru June 20. Submissions open on September 8.''

Tribeca Enterprises Chief Creative Officer Paula Weinstein commented on the announcement, "We look forward to celebrating the 20th anniversary and to honoring what our founders Jane Rosenthal and Robert De Niro have made a reality in bringing storytellers and communities together."

The submissions period has been extended by three weeks and the deadline is pushed to January. The Submission will open on Sept. 8 for all categories: feature and short films, episodic storytelling, immersive, branded entertainment, and a newly added section dedicated to online premieres.



Additionally, all 2020 Tribeca-selected filmmakers have been invited to showcase their films and celebrate their postponed premieres as part of the 20th anniversary.