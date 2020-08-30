2020 MTV VMAs: Everything to know about the award night

The countdown has begun for the biggest musical night of the year. Although due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards will be different from the past years.



Instead of taking place inside Brooklyn's Barclays Center, the partially virtual show will have some artists performing at outdoor in the different locations across New York City, because of the complications of the coronavirus epidemic. The 37th annual ceremony will be the first awards show held in New York City since the COVID-19 outbreak.



What time will the show will air



The MTV Video Music Awards this year will take place on August 30. The event starts at 8 pm EST and will air on MTV and its digital platforms. For Indians viewers, the recorded show will be airing on August 31 at 5:30 pm the red carpet followed by the main show at 7 pm on Vh1.



Who is hosting



TV star Keke Palmer will host the main event. She will be the first woman of color to host the VMAs since Julie Brown co-hosted in 1986-87. Nessa Diab and Jamila Mustafa will host the 90-minute pre-show.



Who is nominated



Ariana Grande and Lady Gada are leading the nomination with nine nods each, followed by Billie Eilish and The Weeknd with six each. Check the full list here.



Who is performing



The singers who are all set to take the stage are, Miley Cyrus, Lady Gaga Ariana Grande, The Weeknd, BTS, Doja Cat, Maluma, the Black Eyed Peas, and CNCO.



K-pop band BTS will be performing on the show for the first time with the TV debut of their English new single, 'Dynamite'.



Who are presenting



Anthony Ramos, Bebe Rexha, Bella Hadid, Drew Barrymore, Jaden Smith, Joey King, Kelly Clarkson, Machine Gun Kelly, Madison Beer, Nicole Richie, Sofia Carson, and Travis Barker will present the Moon Person awards.