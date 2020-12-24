Warner Bros. to release 'Furiosa', 'The Color Purple' in theatres in 2023

Warner Bros. on Wednesday (local time) announced that George Miller`s `Mad Max: Fury Road` prequel titled `Furiosa,` musical adaptation of `The Colour Purple,` and family movie `Coyote vs. Acme` will debut in theatres in 2023.



According to Variety, `Furiosa,` which stars Anya Taylor-Joy in the title role, has been set for June 23 release, while the live-action hybrid `Coyote vs. Acme` will release on July 21.



`The Color Purple` on the other hand will release around Christmas on December 20. Earlier in December, Warner Bros. had shared the plans to premiere its entire 2021 slate -- including `Dune,` `The Matrix 4,` and `The Suicide Squad` -- simultaneously on HBO Max as well as in movie theatres.



As per Variety, the studio termed the strategy as a "unique one-year" model in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Chris Hemsworth will join Taylor-Joy in `Furiosa.`