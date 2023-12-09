LIVE TV
'Love Story' star Ryan O'Neal dies at 82

AFP
Los Angeles, United StatesUpdated: Dec 09, 2023, 04:41 AM IST
Actor Ryan O'Neal watches the Los Angeles Kings play the Vancouver Canucks during Game 4 of their NHL Western Conference Hockey playoff quarter-finals in Los Angeles, California April 18, 2012 Photograph:(Reuters)

O'Neal, whose smouldering looks and perfect jawline made him the ideal leading man, was also known for his tumultuous decades-long relationship with actress Farrah Fawcett.

Actor and heartthrob Ryan O'Neal, the Oscar-nominated star of films such as "Love Story" and "Barry Lyndon," has died, his son said Friday. He was 82.

"This is the toughest thing I've ever had to say but here we go. My dad passed away peacefully today, with his loving team by his side supporting him and loving him as he would us," Patrick O'Neal wrote on Instagram.

He broke out in 1970's "Love Story," a box office phenomenon that earned him an Oscar nomination.

Two years later he was paired with Barbra Streisand for the screwball comedy "What's Up, Doc?" and was directed by Stanley Kubrick in the acclaimed "Barry Lyndon."

