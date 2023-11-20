With curtains dropped on the ODI World Cup after Australia's dominating win over hosts India in the final on Sunday (Nov 20), the Indian team will now look to reflect on what went wrong for them in the summit clash. Australia beat India by six wickets in the final of the ODI World Cup which saw them clinch their sixth title at the grandest stage. While it was a tough day at the office for Team India, WION’s cricket expert and former World Cup-winning coach Dav Whatmore reflected on the key reason why they lost in the final.

Whatmore explains India's defeat

“It was a difficult wicket to bat on, they probably faced the toughest task of the tournament at the wrong time. I was shocked to see that the ICC did not prepare a fresh wicket for such an occasion. I did not understand why they used an already-used pitch for the final. The dew factor also played a crucial role in the outcome of the final,” Whatmore said in WION’s sports podcast with Aditya Pimpale.

“Pat Cummins had a plan and he executed it to perfection that has seen him work the magic. His captaincy skills improved as the tournament went on. I am impressed with the way he used the resources at his disposal, particularly in the final. With the short experience he had managing the Australian 50-over team, it was remarkable,” Whatmore added.