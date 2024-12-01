UAE

Vaibhav Suryavanshi, the youngest ever batter to be picked in the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction, failed on his U-19 ODI debut for India in the ongoing Asia Cup tournament in UAE. Vaibhav could manage only 1 run off nine balls he faced before getting out.

The 13-year-old batter was recently acquired by IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals for more than INR 1 crore ($0.13 million) at the mega auction, which was held on November 24-25 in Saudi Arabia.

Vaibhav first hit the limelight when he was selected for the India U-19 Test against the touring Australia U-19 team in Chennai's iconic MA Chidambaram stadium in October. The 13-year-old went on to hit a 58-ball hundred in his first red-ball game for India across levels.

In January earlier this year, he also made his Ranji Trophy debut for Bihar, aged 12 years and 284 days, and has played five first class games. He has managed 100 runs in the 10 first class innings so far, with a highest of 41.

He has also played a T20 in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT), scoring 13 runs for Bihar in a lost match against Rajasthan.

The teenage batter was interviewed ahead of the Asia Cup U-19 ODI and said that he tries to emulate West Indies great Brian Lara's game.

“My idol is Brian Lara. I try to emulate his game. I just follow my natural instincts," he told Sony Sports Network.

"I am just focusing on my game, I am not reading too much into social media. I aim to win the Asia Cup," he further said.

“I felt very good, it was my debut match in a Test match. I scored a century in the first innings, it was a good experience of playing red-ball cricket,” he added.

As for the match, India U-19 side failed to chase the 282-run target and was bowled out for 238 runs in 47.1 overs and lost the match by 43 runs.