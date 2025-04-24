From SRH's 16 runs to MI's 17 - 6 Lowest powerplay total in IPL History

Rajasthan Royals - 14 Runs
In 2009 IPL, defending champions Rajasthan Royals were restricted to just 14 runs in powerplay against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Cape Town. It is the lowest total ever scored in six powerplay over in IPL history.
SunRisers Hyderabad - 14 Runs
In IPL 2022, before SRH became a brute powerhouse of batting, they were also restricted to 14 runs in six overs of the powerplay by Rajasthan Royals in Pune.
Chennai Super Kings - 15 Runs
In IPL 2011, Chennai Super Kings were restricted to 15 runs in six overs of powerplay by Gautam Gambhir-led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Eden Gardens.
Chennai Super Kings - 16 Runs
In IPL 2015, Chennai Super Kings were restricted to 16 runs in six overs of powerplay by Jean-Paul Duminy-led Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals at Raipur.
Chennai Super Kings - 16 Runs
In IPL 2015, Chennai Super Kings were once more restricted to 16 runs in six overs of powerplay - this time by Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at Chinnaswamy stadium.
Chennai Super Kings - 17 Runs
In IPL 2015, Mumbai Indians recorded 17 runs in six overs of powerplay by Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) that too at their own home ground in Wankhede stadium.