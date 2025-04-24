Advertisment
Subscribe
Cricket

From SRH's 16 runs to MI's 17 - 6 Lowest powerplay total in IPL History

Advertisment

STORY HIGHLIGHTS

IPL may have always been about power hitting but sometimes it is bowlers' day and the batters can't much on those days - except just facing the situation and score as many runs they can.

Default Avatar
Authored by: Prashant Talreja
| Reported by:

| Edited by:

| Translated by:

IPL may have always been about power hitting but sometimes it is bowlers' day and the batters can't much on those days - except just facing the situation and score as many runs they can.

Prashant Talreja profile image
by Prashant Talreja
by Prashant Talreja
Photograph: (BCCI)
Photograph: (BCCI)
Rajasthan Royals - 14 Runs
1/6

Rajasthan Royals - 14 Runs

In 2009 IPL, defending champions Rajasthan Royals were restricted to just 14 runs in powerplay against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Cape Town. It is the lowest total ever scored in six powerplay over in IPL history.

SunRisers Hyderabad - 14 Runs
2/6

SunRisers Hyderabad - 14 Runs

In IPL 2022, before SRH became a brute powerhouse of batting, they were also restricted to 14 runs in six overs of the powerplay by Rajasthan Royals in Pune.

Chennai Super Kings - 15 Runs
3/6

Chennai Super Kings - 15 Runs

In IPL 2011, Chennai Super Kings were restricted to 15 runs in six overs of powerplay by Gautam Gambhir-led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Eden Gardens.

Advertisment
Chennai Super Kings - 16 Runs
4/6

Chennai Super Kings - 16 Runs

In IPL 2015, Chennai Super Kings were restricted to 16 runs in six overs of powerplay by Jean-Paul Duminy-led Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals at Raipur.

Chennai Super Kings - 16 Runs
5/6

Chennai Super Kings - 16 Runs

In IPL 2015, Chennai Super Kings were once more restricted to 16 runs in six overs of powerplay - this time by Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at Chinnaswamy stadium.

Chennai Super Kings - 17 Runs
6/6

Chennai Super Kings - 17 Runs

In IPL 2015, Mumbai Indians recorded 17 runs in six overs of powerplay by Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) that too at their own home ground in Wankhede stadium.

Prashant Talreja profile image
by Prashant Talreja
by Prashant Talreja
Advertisment
Subscribe