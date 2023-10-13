ODI World Cup 2023: Sachin Tendulkar reveals how it feels to play in India vs Pakistan match

The blockbuster ODI World Cup 2023 match between India and Pakistan is all set to be played on October 14 in Ahmedabad and the contest promises to be a thriller with both teams winning their opening two games. While India beat Australia and Afghanistan, Pakistan won over Netherlands and Sri Lanka to start their campaign.

The arch-rivals had recently met twice in the Asia Cup 2023 and India got better of Men in Green with a win in the Super Four stage. Pakistan, however, look a different side with Mohammad Rizwan in brilliant form. India, meanwhile, have the upper hand as they boast a 7-0 record over Pakistan in the ODI World Cups and Sachin Tendulkar has played in five of them.

Speaking ahead of the marquee clash, Sachin, in a video shared by the ICC on Instagram said that there also have been a different intensity during the India, Pakistan world cup games.

"The intensity is at different level. We have had some unbelievable battles. All those five match I have been part of - 92, 96, 99, 2003, 2011, we have won all those five games," said Sachin. View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc) × This India vs Pakistan World Cup match guarantees to be an exciting affair, with both teams giving their best to come on top. However, with crowd support and given their recent run of form, India will start as favourites in this match.

Although it’s unclear if Shubman Gill will play or not as he recovers from the dengue fever, India is likely to opt for the same batting order, with Captain Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan opening the innings. The middle order will look the same, but it’s the bowling department where the fans can see a change happening.

Predicted XIs –

India – Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravi Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah

Pakistan – Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (captain), Muhammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf

