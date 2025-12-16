The IPL 2026 mini auction wrapped up in Abu Dhabi with franchises spending a total of INR 215.45 crore to pick 77 players, including 29 from overseas. Australia’s Cameron Green was the biggest buy, going to Kolkata Knight Riders for INR 25.20 crore, making him the most expensive overseas player ever in IPL history. Chennai Super Kings grabbed uncapped stars Prashant Veer and Kartik Sharma for INR 14.20 crore each, the highest salary ever for any uncapped Indian. Other big buys included Auqib Nabi Dar (DC, INR 8.40 crore), Matheesha Pathirana (KKR, INR 18 crore), Liam Livingstone (SRH, INR 13 crore), Mustafizur Rahman (KKR, INR 9.20 crore), Josh Inglis (LSG, INR 8.60 crore), Ravi Bishnoi (RR, INR 7.20 crore), and Venkatesh Iyer (RCB, INR 7 crore). The auction highlighted teams focusing on a mix of top overseas players, uncapped Indian talent, and proven match-winners for IPL 2026.