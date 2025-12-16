The IPL 2026 mini auction wrapped up in Abu Dhabi with franchises spending a total of INR 215.45 crore to pick 77 players, including 29 from overseas. Australia’s Cameron Green was the biggest buy, going to Kolkata Knight Riders for INR 25.20 crore, making him the most expensive overseas player ever in IPL history. Chennai Super Kings grabbed uncapped stars Prashant Veer and Kartik Sharma for INR 14.20 crore each, the highest salary ever for any uncapped Indian. Other big buys included Auqib Nabi Dar (DC, INR 8.40 crore), Matheesha Pathirana (KKR, INR 18 crore), Liam Livingstone (SRH, INR 13 crore), Mustafizur Rahman (KKR, INR 9.20 crore), Josh Inglis (LSG, INR 8.60 crore), Ravi Bishnoi (RR, INR 7.20 crore), and Venkatesh Iyer (RCB, INR 7 crore). The auction highlighted teams focusing on a mix of top overseas players, uncapped Indian talent, and proven match-winners for IPL 2026.
Prithvi Shaw (India) - base price INR 75 lakh - goes to DC at same price
Zak Foulkes (New Zealand) - base price INR 75 lakh - goes to CSK for same price
Tom Banton (England) - base price INR 2 crore - goes to GT for same price
Adam Milne (New Zealand) - base price INR 2 crore - goes to RR for INR 2.40 crore
Kuldeep Sen (India) - base price INR 75 lakh - goes to RR for same price
Vicky Ostwal (India) - base price INR 30 lakh - goes to RCB for same price
Prithvi Raj (India) - base price INR 30 lakh - goes to GT for same price
Luke Wood (England) - base price INR 75 lakh - goes to GT for same price
Vihaan Malhotra (India) - base price INR 30 lakh - goes to RCB for same price
Kanishk Chouhan (India) - base price INR 30 lakh - goes to RCB for same price
Kyle Jamieson (New Zealand) - bsse price INR 2 crore - goes to DC for same price
Jordan Cox (England) - base price INR 75 lakh - goes to RCB for same price
Josh Inglis (Australia) - base price INR 2 crore - goes to LSG for 8.60 crore
Lungi Ngidi (South Africa) - base price INR 2 core - goes to DC for same price
Aman Rao (India) - base price of INR 30 lakh - goes to RR for same price
Mayank Rawat (India) - base price of INR 30 lakh - goes to MI for same price
Pravin Dubey (India) - base price of INR 30 lakh - goes to PBKS for same price
Sahil Parakh (India) - base price of INR 30 lakh - goes to DC for same price
Vishal Nishad (India) - base price of INR 30 lakh - goes to PBKS for same price
Brijesh Sharma (India) - base price of INR 30 lakh - goes to RR for same price
Jack Edwards (Australia) - base price INR 50 lakh - goes to SRH for INR 3 crore
Sarfaraz Khan (India) - base price of 75 lakh - goes to CSK for same price
Liam Livingstone (England) - base price of 2 crore - goes to SRH for INR 13 crore
Rachin Ravindra (New Zealand) - base price of 2 crore - goes to KKR for same price
Akash Deep (India) - base price of INR 1 crore - goes to KKR for same price
Matt Henry (New Zealand) - base price of INR 2 crore - goes to CSK for same price
Shivam Mavi (India) - base price of INR 75 lakh - goes to SRH for same price
Rahul Chahar (India) - base price of INR 1 crore - goes to CSK for INR 5.20 crore
Ben Dwarshuis (Australia) - base price of INR 1 crore - goes to PBKS for INR 4.40 crore
Cooper Connolly (Australia) - base price INR 2 crore - goes to PBKS for INR 3 crore
Amit Kumar (India) - base price INR 30 lakh - goes to SRH for same price
Atharva Ankolekar (India) - base price INR 30 lakh - goes to MI for same price
Praful Hinge (India) - base price of INR 30 lakh - goes to SRH for same price
Krains Fuletra (India) - base price of INR 30 lakh - goes to SRH for same price
Sarthak Ranjan (India) - base price of INR 30 lakh - goes to KKR for same price
Dakh Kamra (India) - base price of INR 30 lakh - goes to KKR for same price
Satvik Deswal (India) - base price of INR 30 lakh - goes to RCB at same price
Aman Khan (India) - base price of INR 30 lakh - goes to CSK for INR 40 lakh
Mangesh Yadav (India) - base price of INR 30 lakh - goes to RCB for INR 5.20 crore
Salil Arora (India) - base price of INR 30 lakh - goes to SRH for INR 1.5 crore
Ravi Singh (India) - base price of INR 30 lakh - goes to RR for INR 95 lakh
Sakib Hussain (India) - base price of INR 30 lakh - goes to SRH for same price
Mohammad Izhar (India) - base price of INR 30 lakh - goes to MI for same price
Onkar Tarmale (India) - base price of INR 30 lakh - goes to SRH for same price
Pathum Nissanka (Sri Lanka) - base price of INR 75 lakh - goes to DC for INR 4 crore
Rahul Tripathi (India) - base of INR 75 lakh - goes to KKR for same price
Jason Holder (West Indies) - base price of INR 2 crore - goes to GT for INR 7 crore
Matthew Short (Australia) - base price of INR 1.5 crore - goes to CSK for same price
Tim Seifert (New Zealand) - base price of INR 1.5 crore - goes to KKR for same price
Mustafizur Rahman (Bangladesh) - base price of INR 2 crore - goes to KKR for 9.20 crore
Danish Malewar (India) - base price of INR 30 lakh - goes to MI for same price
Akshat Raghuvanshi (India) - base price of INR 30 lakh - goes to LSG for INR 2.20 crore
Yash Raj Punja - base price INR 30 lakh - goes to RR for same price.
Prashant Solanki - base price INR 30 lakh - goes to KKR for same price.
Vignesh Puthur - base price INR 30 lakh - goes to RR for same price.
Karn Sharma - THREE-TIME IPL WINNER - UNSOLD
Ashok Sharma - base price of INR 30 lakh - goes to Gujarat Titans for INR 90 lakh - 3x base price.
Kartik Tyagi - base price of INR 30 lakh - goes to KKR for same price.
Naman Tiwari - base price of INR 30 lakh - goes to LSG for INR 1 crore - more than 3x of base price
Sushant Mishra - base price of INR 30 lakh - goes to RR for INR 90 lakh - 3x of base price
Kartik Sharma - base price of INR 30 lakh - goes to CSK for INR 14.20 crore - 47 times of base price.
Mukul Chaudhary - base price of INR 30 lakh - goes to LSG for 2.60 crore - almost nine times of base price.
Tejasvi Singh - base price of INR 30 lakh - goes to KKR for INR 3 crore - 10x of base price.
Players who went unsold
Vijay Shankar
Rajvardhan Hangargekar
Mahipal Lomror
Eden Apple Tom
Tanush Kotian
Shivang Kumar
Kamlesh Nagarkoti
Sanvir Singh
Auqib Dar - J&K all-rounder is going to Delhi Capitals for 28 times for his base price of INR 30 lakh, that is INR 8.40 crore.
After bagging Cameron Green's services for a record $2.76mn, Kolkata Knight Riders also bagged Matheesha Pathirana for $1.9mn at the auction table, having the best auction thus far.
The TATA IPL 2026 auction has been exciting thus far, with Cameron Green's record bid breaking the overseas record; however, a list of marquee T20 players have gone unsold thus far. Check out -
- Jonny Bairstow
- Rahmanullah Gurbaz
- Liam Livingstone
- Rachin Ravindra
- Devon Conway
The first Indian player in the INR 2 crore category, Venkatesh Iyer, goes to the defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for $769,153 (INR 7 crore), becoming the second most-expensive player thus far in this mini auction.
In a major shock to the Indian cricket fans, two domestic giants, Prithvi Shaw and Sarfaraz Khan, failed to attract any bids as both went unsold in the first round.
Cameron Green has become the most-expensive overseas player in IPL history, going for $2.76mn (INR 25.20 crore) to the former three-time winners Kolkata Knight Riders.
All-rounder Venkatesh Iyer is among the two Indians in the highest base price category (INR 2 crore base price) and among the early draws in the mini auction. It remains to be seen if he returns to the team he helped lift its third title just a season ago, or finds a new home in this cash-rich league. KKR, however, is likely to chase him at the auction table.
- Kolkata Knight Riders - Rs 64.3 crore (13 spots to fill)
- Chennai Super Kings - Rs 43.4 crore (9)
- Sunrisers Hyderabad - Rs 25.5 crore (10)
- Lucknow Super Giants - Rs 22.95 crore (6)
- Delhi Capitals - Rs 21.8 crore (8)
- Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Rs 16.4 crore (8)
- Rajasthan Royals - Rs 16.05 crore (9)
- Gujarat Titans - Rs 12.9 crore (5)
- Punjab Kings - Rs 11.5 crore (4)
- Mumbai Indians - Rs 2.75 crore (5)
The TATA IPL 2026 mini auction will get underway at 2:30 PM IST.
A total of 369 players are registered to go under the hammer in Abu Dhabi, with only 77 slots available to be filled.