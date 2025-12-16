Google Preferred
HIGHLIGHTS | IPL 2026 Auction: Green, Pathirana top foreign buys, Prashant & Kartik top Indian players

Published: Dec 16, 2025, 14:23 IST | Updated: Dec 16, 2025, 21:33 IST
IPL 2026 Auction Live Updates: 369 players, 77 slots and plenty at stake Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

In the IPL 2026 auction, CSK made a bold move by investing heavily in uncapped Indian talent, snapping up spin-bowling all-rounder Prashant Veer and wicketkeeper-batter Karthik Sharma for INR 14.20 crore apiece. Meanwhile, Australia’s Cameron Green scripted history by becoming the most expensive overseas signing in IPL history at INR 25.20 crore.

The IPL 2026 mini auction wrapped up in Abu Dhabi with franchises spending a total of INR 215.45 crore to pick 77 players, including 29 from overseas. Australia’s Cameron Green was the biggest buy, going to Kolkata Knight Riders for INR 25.20 crore, making him the most expensive overseas player ever in IPL history. Chennai Super Kings grabbed uncapped stars Prashant Veer and Kartik Sharma for INR 14.20 crore each, the highest salary ever for any uncapped Indian. Other big buys included Auqib Nabi Dar (DC, INR 8.40 crore), Matheesha Pathirana (KKR, INR 18 crore), Liam Livingstone (SRH, INR 13 crore), Mustafizur Rahman (KKR, INR 9.20 crore), Josh Inglis (LSG, INR 8.60 crore), Ravi Bishnoi (RR, INR 7.20 crore), and Venkatesh Iyer (RCB, INR 7 crore). The auction highlighted teams focusing on a mix of top overseas players, uncapped Indian talent, and proven match-winners for IPL 2026.

21:02:52
IPL 2026 Auction Live Updates: Okay, one more final round

Prithvi Shaw (India) - base price INR 75 lakh - goes to DC at same price

Zak Foulkes (New Zealand) - base price INR 75 lakh - goes to CSK for same price

Tom Banton (England) - base price INR 2 crore - goes to GT for same price

Adam Milne (New Zealand) - base price INR 2 crore - goes to RR for INR 2.40 crore

Kuldeep Sen (India) - base price INR 75 lakh - goes to RR for same price

Vicky Ostwal (India) - base price INR 30 lakh - goes to RCB for same price

Prithvi Raj (India) - base price INR 30 lakh - goes to GT for same price

Luke Wood (England) - base price INR 75 lakh - goes to GT for same price

Vihaan Malhotra (India) - base price INR 30 lakh - goes to RCB for same price

Kanishk Chouhan (India) - base price INR 30 lakh - goes to RCB for same price

Kyle Jamieson (New Zealand) - bsse price INR 2 crore - goes to DC for same price

20:29:07
IPL 2026 Auction Live Updates: Final round continues

Jordan Cox (England) - base price INR 75 lakh - goes to RCB for same price

Josh Inglis (Australia) - base price INR 2 crore - goes to LSG for 8.60 crore

Lungi Ngidi (South Africa) - base price INR 2 core - goes to DC for same price

Aman Rao (India) - base price of INR 30 lakh - goes to RR for same price

Mayank Rawat (India) - base price of INR 30 lakh - goes to MI for same price

Pravin Dubey (India) - base price of INR 30 lakh - goes to PBKS for same price

Sahil Parakh (India) - base price of INR 30 lakh - goes to DC for same price

Vishal Nishad (India) - base price of INR 30 lakh - goes to PBKS for same price

Brijesh Sharma (India) - base price of INR 30 lakh - goes to RR for same price

Jack Edwards (Australia) - base price INR 50 lakh - goes to SRH for INR 3 crore

20:04:24
IPL 2026 Auction Live Updates: Final round

Sarfaraz Khan (India) - base price of 75 lakh - goes to CSK for same price

Liam Livingstone (England) - base price of 2 crore - goes to SRH for INR 13 crore

Rachin Ravindra (New Zealand) - base price of 2 crore - goes to KKR for same price

Akash Deep (India) - base price of INR 1 crore - goes to KKR for same price

Matt Henry (New Zealand) - base price of INR 2 crore - goes to CSK for same price

Shivam Mavi (India) - base price of INR 75 lakh - goes to SRH for same price

Rahul Chahar (India) - base price of INR 1 crore - goes to CSK for INR 5.20 crore

Ben Dwarshuis (Australia) - base price of INR 1 crore - goes to PBKS for INR 4.40 crore

19:13:28
IPL 2026 Auction Live Updates: Teams continue to bid in accelerated round

Cooper Connolly (Australia) - base price INR 2 crore - goes to PBKS for INR 3 crore

Amit Kumar (India) - base price INR 30 lakh - goes to SRH for same price

Atharva Ankolekar (India) - base price INR 30 lakh - goes to MI for same price

Praful Hinge (India) - base price of INR 30 lakh - goes to SRH for same price

Krains Fuletra (India) - base price of INR 30 lakh - goes to SRH for same price

Sarthak Ranjan (India) - base price of INR 30 lakh - goes to KKR for same price

Dakh Kamra (India) - base price of INR 30 lakh - goes to KKR for same price

18:58:07
IPL 2026 Auction Live Updates: Accelerated round continues

Satvik Deswal (India) - base price of INR 30 lakh - goes to RCB at same price

Aman Khan (India) - base price of INR 30 lakh - goes to CSK for INR 40 lakh

Mangesh Yadav (India) - base price of INR 30 lakh - goes to RCB for INR 5.20 crore

Salil Arora (India) - base price of INR 30 lakh - goes to SRH for INR 1.5 crore

Ravi Singh (India) - base price of INR 30 lakh - goes to RR for INR 95 lakh

Sakib Hussain (India) - base price of INR 30 lakh - goes to SRH for same price

Mohammad Izhar (India) - base price of INR 30 lakh - goes to MI for same price

Onkar Tarmale (India) - base price of INR 30 lakh - goes to SRH for same price

18:36:38
IPL 2026 Auction Live Updates: Accelerated round on

Pathum Nissanka (Sri Lanka) - base price of INR 75 lakh - goes to DC for INR 4 crore

Rahul Tripathi (India) - base of INR 75 lakh - goes to KKR for same price

Jason Holder (West Indies) - base price of INR 2 crore - goes to GT for INR 7 crore

Matthew Short (Australia) - base price of INR 1.5 crore - goes to CSK for same price

Tim Seifert (New Zealand) - base price of INR 1.5 crore - goes to KKR for same price

Mustafizur Rahman (Bangladesh) - base price of INR 2 crore - goes to KKR for 9.20 crore

Danish Malewar (India) - base price of INR 30 lakh - goes to MI for same price

Akshat Raghuvanshi (India) - base price of INR 30 lakh - goes to LSG for INR 2.20 crore

17:34:20
IPL 2026 Auction Live Updates: Uncapped spinners

Yash Raj Punja - base price INR 30 lakh - goes to RR for same price.

Prashant Solanki - base price INR 30 lakh - goes to KKR for same price.

Vignesh Puthur - base price INR 30 lakh - goes to RR for same price.

Karn Sharma - THREE-TIME IPL WINNER - UNSOLD

17:31:50
IPL 2026 Auction Live Updates: Uncapped fast bowlers

Ashok Sharma - base price of INR 30 lakh - goes to Gujarat Titans for INR 90 lakh - 3x base price.

Kartik Tyagi - base price of INR 30 lakh - goes to KKR for same price.

Naman Tiwari - base price of INR 30 lakh - goes to LSG for INR 1 crore - more than 3x of base price

Sushant Mishra - base price of INR 30 lakh - goes to RR for INR 90 lakh - 3x of base price

17:10:26
IPL 2026 Auction Live Updates: Uncapped wicketkeepers up next

Kartik Sharma - base price of INR 30 lakh - goes to CSK for INR 14.20 crore - 47 times of base price.

Mukul Chaudhary - base price of INR 30 lakh - goes to LSG for 2.60 crore - almost nine times of base price.

Tejasvi Singh - base price of INR 30 lakh - goes to KKR for INR 3 crore - 10x of base price.

16:57:54
IPL 2026 Auction Live Updates: Prashant Veer's big payday

The uncapped Indian all-rounder registered at a base price of INR 30 lakh and was bought by KKR for INR 14.20 crore - 47 times of his base price

16:50:45
IPL 2026 Auction Live Updates: Uncapped all-rounders

Players who went unsold

Vijay Shankar

Rajvardhan Hangargekar

Mahipal Lomror

Eden Apple Tom

Tanush Kotian

Shivang Kumar

Kamlesh Nagarkoti

Sanvir Singh

16:47:48
IPL 2026 Auction Live Updates: Uncapped all-rounders up for bids

Auqib Dar - J&K all-rounder is going to Delhi Capitals for 28 times for his base price of INR 30 lakh, that is INR 8.40 crore.

16:04:52
IPL 2026 Auction Live Updates: After Green, KKR hit jackpot with Pathirana

After bagging Cameron Green's services for a record $2.76mn, Kolkata Knight Riders also bagged Matheesha Pathirana for $1.9mn at the auction table, having the best auction thus far.

15:32:34
IPL 2026 Auction Live Updates: The big names who went unsold

The TATA IPL 2026 auction has been exciting thus far, with Cameron Green's record bid breaking the overseas record; however, a list of marquee T20 players have gone unsold thus far. Check out -

  • Jonny Bairstow
  • Rahmanullah Gurbaz
  • Liam Livingstone
  • Rachin Ravindra
  • Devon Conway
15:26:29
IPL 2026 Auction Live Updates: Venkatesh Iyer goes to RCB

The first Indian player in the INR 2 crore category, Venkatesh Iyer, goes to the defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for $769,153 (INR 7 crore), becoming the second most-expensive player thus far in this mini auction.

15:03:32
IPL 2026 Auction Live Updates: Shaw, Sarfaraz among those unsold

In a major shock to the Indian cricket fans, two domestic giants, Prithvi Shaw and Sarfaraz Khan, failed to attract any bids as both went unsold in the first round.

15:00:10
IPL 2026 Auction Live Updates: KKR break bank for Green, splurge $2.76mn

Cameron Green has become the most-expensive overseas player in IPL history, going for $2.76mn (INR 25.20 crore) to the former three-time winners Kolkata Knight Riders.

14:23:47
IPL 2026 Auction Live Updates: Will Venkatesh Iyer find a new home in this cash-rich league?

All-rounder Venkatesh Iyer is among the two Indians in the highest base price category (INR 2 crore base price) and among the early draws in the mini auction. It remains to be seen if he returns to the team he helped lift its third title just a season ago, or finds a new home in this cash-rich league. KKR, however, is likely to chase him at the auction table. 

13:09:36
IPL 2026 Auction Live Updates: Which team will enter the auction with most money and slots available to each?
  • Kolkata Knight Riders - Rs 64.3 crore (13 spots to fill)
  • Chennai Super Kings - Rs 43.4 crore (9)
  • Sunrisers Hyderabad - Rs 25.5 crore (10)
  • Lucknow Super Giants - Rs 22.95 crore (6)
  • Delhi Capitals - Rs 21.8 crore (8)
  • Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Rs 16.4 crore (8)
  • Rajasthan Royals - Rs 16.05 crore (9)
  • Gujarat Titans - Rs 12.9 crore (5)
  • Punjab Kings - Rs 11.5 crore (4)
  • Mumbai Indians - Rs 2.75 crore (5)
13:08:15
IPL 2026 Auction Live Updates: What time will the auction begin?

The TATA IPL 2026 mini auction will get underway at 2:30 PM IST. 

13:07:14
IPL 2026 Auction Live Updates: 369 players, 77 slots and plenty at stake

A total of 369 players are registered to go under the hammer in Abu Dhabi, with only 77 slots available to be filled.

Prashant Talreja has more than a decade of experience as a sports editor in covering various sports including cricket and others.

