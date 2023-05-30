IPL Final: Incredible scenes in commentary box as Ravindra Jadeja hits winning runs STST

A privilege to be there at the end with @RaviShastriOfc & @irbishi . Two great callers of the game! 🙏🏽 Congrats CSK & thank you to every single person who was a part of this seasons IPL! 👊🏽 pic.twitter.com/RW1DHRnmo0

Dramatic scenes unfolded in Ahmedabad during the last over of this season’s Indian Premier League (IPL) final between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans. With four runs needed to win off the last delivery, Ravindra Jadeja guided Mohit Sharma’s low full toss between short fine leg and the wicketkeeper for a boundary. Following the shot, Chennai cricketers broke into a euphoric celebration at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The scene, however, was no less exhilarated in the commentary box. Former England skipper Kevin Pietersen shared a video which perfectly encapsulated the mood of his fellow commentators, following Jadeja’s match-winning stroke. Sharing the video on Twitter, Pietersen wrote, “A privilege to be there at the end with Ravi Shastri and Ian Bishop. Two great callers of the game! Congrats CSK and thank you to every single person who was a part of this season's IPL!”

While Ravi Shastri stood up to get a clear sense of the outcome of the final ball, his co-commentator Ian Bishop was heard screaming in sheer ecstasy, “Never bet against MS Dhoni and CSK.” Kevin Pietersen, on the other hand, seemed utterly shell-shocked by the manner in which Chennai Super Kings won their fifth IPL title.

The clip went viral in no time garnering more than 4.6 lakh views on Twitter.

Fans salute Dhoni and his team

One user, quite aptly, summed up Kevin Pietersen’s reaction by commenting, “You looked shocked and sad, KP.”

you looked shocked and sad kp 😂😒 — Neeche Se Topper (@NeecheSeTopper) May 29, 2023 ×

Echoing a similar sentiment, another social media user tweeted, “Looks like you are in utter disbelief and surprise at looking at what just happened.”

Looks like you are in utter disbelief and surprise at looking what just happened 😅 — Prasad Karwa (@PrasadKarwa) May 30, 2023 ×

This person was totally in awe of Kevin Pietersen’s expression.

Just loved your expression ♥ — Aashir Vali Vahidy (@aashirvahidy) May 29, 2023 ×

Praising Kevin Pietersen’s commentary skills, one Twitter user wrote, “You are also a great caller of the game, KP. Your presence in the commentary box makes the experience even more special and delightful. I hope and pray that you keep entertaining us like this.”

Chennai Super Kings’ nail-biting finish

Coming back to on-field developments, Sai Sudarshan’s stunning knock of 47-ball 96 powered Gujarat Titans to a mammoth total of 214. Chennai Super Kings pacer Matheesha Pathirana emerged as his side’s best bowler after claiming two wickets in the final encounter.