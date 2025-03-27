HIGHLIGHTS | SRH vs LSG, IPL 2025

Shardul Thakur broke through SRH's destructive top order and while Travis Head stayed on a few more overs, they could never recover from the double blow of Abhishek and Kishan in one over.

SRH kept hitting the balls and kept scoring along with losing wickets at the same pace. Eventually, SRH managed 190/9 in 20 overs.

Head was SRH's top scorer with 47 while Shardul was the pick of the bowlers with the figures of 4/34.

Chasing the total, LSG too had a bad start as they lost Aiden Markram with just four runs on the board. Nicholas Pooran then launched an all-out attack on SRH.

Pooran added 116 runs in about seven overs with Mitchell Marsh before being trapped LBW by Pat Cummins but by that time, LSG only needed about 70 runs in nearly 11 overs.

A couple of quick wickets did slow down LSG towards the middle but skipper Rishabh Pant, who was dismissed for a duck on his LSG debut, stayed on. Pant was dismissed on first ball of 15th over - but on a waist-high no ball - or that's what everybody though before the third umpire ruled him out.

In last six overs, LSG only needed 28 runs and they scored them with five wickets and 23 balls left - winning their first game of the season.