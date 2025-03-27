HIGHLIGHTS | SRH vs LSG, IPL 2025
Shardul Thakur broke through SRH's destructive top order and while Travis Head stayed on a few more overs, they could never recover from the double blow of Abhishek and Kishan in one over.
SRH kept hitting the balls and kept scoring along with losing wickets at the same pace. Eventually, SRH managed 190/9 in 20 overs.
Head was SRH's top scorer with 47 while Shardul was the pick of the bowlers with the figures of 4/34.
Chasing the total, LSG too had a bad start as they lost Aiden Markram with just four runs on the board. Nicholas Pooran then launched an all-out attack on SRH.
Pooran added 116 runs in about seven overs with Mitchell Marsh before being trapped LBW by Pat Cummins but by that time, LSG only needed about 70 runs in nearly 11 overs.
A couple of quick wickets did slow down LSG towards the middle but skipper Rishabh Pant, who was dismissed for a duck on his LSG debut, stayed on. Pant was dismissed on first ball of 15th over - but on a waist-high no ball - or that's what everybody though before the third umpire ruled him out.
In last six overs, LSG only needed 28 runs and they scored them with five wickets and 23 balls left - winning their first game of the season.
Mar 27, 2025 23:01 IST
SRH vs LSG LIVE SCORE: LUCKNOW WIN
They chase down a total of 191 with nearly four overs remaining and five wickets in hand. What a performance by them - taming hard-hitting SRH in their own home.
LSG (191/5) beat SRH (190/9) by 5 wickets
Mar 27, 2025 22:55 IST
SRH vs LSG LIVE SCORE: A bit of slow down but LSG still in command
Five wickets have gone down for LSG but they are still on the winning course with only 15 runs more needed off 30 balls.
LSG: 176/5 in 15 overs, need 15 runs in 5 overs vs SRH (190/9)
Mar 27, 2025 22:29 IST
SRH vs LSG LIVE SCORE: Pooran dismissed but LSG march on
Pooran has been dismissed for 70 runs but he has put on LSG on course to win as they need only run-a-ball.
LSG: 129/2 in 10 overs, need 62 runs in 10 overs vs SRH (190/9)
Mar 27, 2025 22:02 IST
SRH vs LSG LIVE SCORE: Pooran goes hard against SRH
Pooran has taken off form where he left in the last game and has already smacked 44 off 16 balls with 4 sixes and 4 fours.
LSG: 76/1 in 6 overs, need 114 runs in 14 overs vs SRH (190/9)
Mar 27, 2025 21:47 IST
SRH vs LSG LIVE SCORE: LSG lose Markram early
Shami has struck early for LSG as he took out Aiden Markram which bring last game's hero Nicholas Pooran on the crease.
LSG: 31/1 in 3 overs, need 161 runs in 17 overs vs SRH (190/9)
Mar 27, 2025 21:20 IST
SRH vs LSG LIVE SCORE: Hyderabad score 190/9
A decent enough score but well below par given SRH's batting firepower all thanks to Shardul Thakur's 4/34
SRH: 190/9 in 20 overs (Head 47, Thakur 4/34)
Mar 27, 2025 20:54 IST
SRH vs LSG LIVE SCORE: Last 5 overs to go
LSG have done well to contain the explosive SRH batters as thet head into the last five overs.
SRH: 143/5 in 15 overs
Mar 27, 2025 20:25 IST
SRH vs LSG LIVE SCORE: Reddy, Klaasen take SRH innings forward
Reddy and Klaasen are rebuilding on a sold platform as SRH look to post 200 once again but one more wicket and the prejected score can down to 170s.
SRH: 96/3 in 10 overs
Mar 27, 2025 20:14 IST
SRH vs LSG LIVE SCORE: Head gone
Travis Head has been clean bowled - after all those two chances didn't prove too costly at all - SRH in a bit of a bother but still have a lot of firepower left.
Travis Head b Prince Yadav 47
SRH: 76/3 in 7.3 overs
Mar 27, 2025 20:03 IST
SRH vs LSG LIVE SCORE: Head dropped twice inside powerplay
Travis Head has kept the momentum going for SRH despite two wickets but he has been given two chances as well. How costly will they prove? Only time will tell
SRH: 62/2 in 6 overs
Mar 27, 2025 19:43 IST
SRH vs LSG LIVE SCORE: Kishan gone on DUCK!
Shardul strikes again and takes out Ishan Kishan for DUCK! What a moment in the game.
Ishan Kishan c †Pant b Thakur 0
SRH: 15/2 in 2.2 overs
Mar 27, 2025 19:41 IST
SRH vs LSG LIVE SCORE: Shardul takes out Abhishek
Shardul Thakur draws first blood for LSG as he takes out dangerous Abhishek Sharma early here in Hyderabad.
Abhishek Sharma c Pooran b Thakur 6
SRH: 15/1 in 2.1 overs
Mar 27, 2025 19:20 IST
SRH vs LSG LIVE SCORE: LSG win toss, bowl first in Hyderabad
🚨 Toss 🚨@LucknowIPL won the toss and elected to bowl against @SunRisers in Hyderabad.— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 27, 2025
