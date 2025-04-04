IPL 2025, MI vs LSG Live: Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and elected to bowl first in Lucknow against LSG.

The decision was proven costly as LSG added 76 runs for the first wicket but then three quick wickets including two by Pandya put on the breaks. LSG, in the end, eventually managed to cross 200-run mark and posted 203/8 despite Pandya taking a five-for - a first by a captain in IPL history.

In reply, MI lost two early wickets at the top before Naman Dhir (24-ball 46) and SKY (43-ball 67) raised some hopes. After those wickets, MI's run-scoring became a bit slow.

Tilak Varma's 23-ball 25 was also a factor in MI's slow batting. Varma was eventually retired out in the penultimate over. Needing 22 off the last over, Pandya backed himself to get the job done and started with a six but that was the last of hits by MI.

Pandya, who scored unbeaten 28 off 16 balls, did try his best and took the game to 14 off last four balls but then he refused a single (possible double) on the third ball of the last over by Avesh Khan and in hindsight that proved costly.

MI eventually managed 191/5 in 20 overs and lost the match by 12 runs - It was their third loss of the season in four matches.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians match scorecard