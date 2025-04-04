IPL 2025, MI vs LSG Live: Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and elected to bowl first in Lucknow against LSG.
The decision was proven costly as LSG added 76 runs for the first wicket but then three quick wickets including two by Pandya put on the breaks. LSG, in the end, eventually managed to cross 200-run mark and posted 203/8 despite Pandya taking a five-for - a first by a captain in IPL history.
In reply, MI lost two early wickets at the top before Naman Dhir (24-ball 46) and SKY (43-ball 67) raised some hopes. After those wickets, MI's run-scoring became a bit slow.
Tilak Varma's 23-ball 25 was also a factor in MI's slow batting. Varma was eventually retired out in the penultimate over. Needing 22 off the last over, Pandya backed himself to get the job done and started with a six but that was the last of hits by MI.
Pandya, who scored unbeaten 28 off 16 balls, did try his best and took the game to 14 off last four balls but then he refused a single (possible double) on the third ball of the last over by Avesh Khan and in hindsight that proved costly.
MI eventually managed 191/5 in 20 overs and lost the match by 12 runs - It was their third loss of the season in four matches.
Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians match scorecard
Apr 04, 2025 23:49 IST
MI vs LSG match scorecard: Lucknow beat Mumbai by 12 runs
MI (2nd Innings) Will Jacks c Bishnoi b Akash Deep 5 (7 balls, 0x4, 0x6), SR: 71 Ryan Rickelton c Bishnoi b Thakur 10 (5 balls, 2x4, 0x6), SR: 200 Naman Dhir b Rathi 46 (24 balls, 4x4, 3x6), SR: 192 Suryakumar Yadav c Samad b Avesh 67 (43 balls, 9x4, 1x6), SR: 156 Tilak Verma retired out 25 (23 balls, 2x4, 0x6), SR: 109 Hardik Pandya (c) not out 28 (16 balls, 2x4, 1x6), SR: 175 Mitchell Santner not out 2 (2 balls, 0x4, 0x6), SR: 100 Extras 8 4 wd, 4 lb Score 191/5 (Target: 204) 20 overs Fall of Wickets (MI) 1-11, 2-17, 3-86, 4-152, 5-180 Bowling (LSG) Shardul Thakur 4-0-40-1 Akash Deep 4-0-46-1 Avesh Khan 4-0-40-1 Digvesh Rathi 4-0-21-0 Ravi Bishnoi 4-0-40-0
Apr 04, 2025 21:16 IST
Apr 04, 2025 21:09 IST
Apr 04, 2025 21:04 IST
Apr 04, 2025 20:57 IST
Apr 04, 2025 20:52 IST
Apr 04, 2025 20:45 IST
Apr 04, 2025 20:41 IST
Apr 04, 2025 20:34 IST
Apr 04, 2025 20:31 IST
Apr 04, 2025 20:25 IST
Apr 04, 2025 20:19 IST
Apr 04, 2025 20:16 IST
Apr 04, 2025 20:10 IST
Apr 04, 2025 20:04 IST
Apr 04, 2025 19:57 IST
Apr 04, 2025 19:52 IST
Apr 04, 2025 19:48 IST
Apr 04, 2025 19:43 IST
Apr 04, 2025 19:39 IST
Apr 04, 2025 19:34 IST
Apr 04, 2025 19:11 IST
MI vs LSG match scorecard: Playing XIs
Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Akash Deep, Avesh Khan
Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Will Jacks, Ryan Rickelton(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Raj Bawa, Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult, Ashwani Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Vignesh Puthur
Apr 04, 2025 19:10 IST
MI vs LSG match scorecard: Rohit out injured as MI bowl vs LSG
🚨 Toss 🚨
Mumbai Indians won the toss and opted to bowl first against Lucknow Super Giants.
Updates ▶️ https://t.co/HHS1Gsaw71#TATAIPL | #LSGvMI | @LucknowIPL | @mipaltan