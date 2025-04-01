LSG vs PBKS, Highlights: Punjab Kings beat home side Lucknow Super Giants by eight in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) as they went two wins out of two. Led by the excellent Prabhsimran Singh (69) and then skipper Shreyas Iyer (unbeaten 52), PBKS are now one of three teams with two wins in the IPL 2025.
Punjab chased down the target of 172 set by Lucknow with nearly four overs to spare, and captain Shreyas Iyer remained unbeaten on 52 off 30 balls.
Playing their first home game of the season, Lucknow Super Giants started poorly, losing in-form opener Mitchell Marsh for a golden duck in the first over of the match to Arshdeep Singh.
Marsh's opening partner Aiden Markram hit Arshdeep for three boundaries in his next over but fell for 28 off 18 soon after to New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson, who was playing his first match for the Kings.
Captain Rishabh Pant's stint at the crease was short-lived getting out for just two runs from five balls, leaving Lucknow reeling at 35-3 just prior to the end of the powerplay.
Nicholas Pooran and Ayush Badoni steadied the innings with a 54-run partnership for the fourth wicket, but Pooran eventually fell to spinner Yuzvendra Chahal in the 12th over after an entertaining 44 off 30 balls.
Apr 01, 2025 22:41 IST
LSG vs PBKS Live Updates: Prabhsimran Singh shines as Punjab beat Lucknow by eight wickets
Prabhsimran Singh as Punjab have beaten Lucknow by eight wickets to go two wins in two matches. Shreyas Iyer also scored his fifty as PBKS looked flawless in their chase of 172 runs.
LSG 171/7 (20)
PBKS 177/2 (16.2)
Punjab Kings won by 8 wkts
Apr 01, 2025 22:26 IST
LSG vs PBKS Live Updates: Shreyas-Wadhera take control
Shreyas Iyer and Nihal Wadhera have taken control of the innings as Punjab near win in Lucknow.
LIVE SCORE: PBKS 143/2 (14) CRR: 10.21 REQ: 4.83
Punjab Kings need 29 runs in 36 balls
LSG 171/7 (20) CRR: 8.55
Apr 01, 2025 22:12 IST
LSG vs PBKS Live Updates: Prabhsimran Singh falls after batting onslaught
Prabhsimran Singh has to depart for a well-made 69 off 34 as he puts Punjab in a winning position in the match.
Last Wkt: Prabhsimran Singh c Ravi Bishnoi b Digvesh Rathi 69(34) - 110/2 in 10.1 ov.
LIVE SCORE: PBKS 112/2 (10.2) CRR: 10.84 REQ: 6.21
Punjab Kings need 60 runs in 58 balls
LSG 171/7 (20) CRR: 8.55
Apr 01, 2025 21:51 IST
LSG vs PBKS Live Updates: Punjab score 61 in Powerplay, Prabhsimran shines
It has been a great start for Punjab Kings to their innings as Prabhsimran shines with bat. They have scored 62 runs in the Powerplay.
LIVE SCORE: PBKS 62/1 (6) CRR: 10.33 REQ: 7.86
Punjab Kings need 110 runs
LSG 171/7 (20) CRR: 8.55
Apr 01, 2025 21:12 IST
LSG vs PBKS Live Updates: Punjab to chess 172 runs to win
Punjab Kings will need 172 runs to win the match after Ayush Badoni and Nicolas Pooran played an important knock after Rishabh Pant failed to impress.
LIVE SCORE: LSG 171/7 (20) CRR: 8.55
Apr 01, 2025 20:52 IST
LSG vs PBKS Live Updates: Badoni leads Lucknow charge
Ayush Badoni is leading the LSG charge as they try to put a respectable total on the board in their first home match of the season.
LIVE SCORE: LSG 147/5 (17.3) CRR: 8.4
Apr 01, 2025 20:38 IST
LSG vs PBKS Live Updates: Lucknow look to fight back
100 is up for Lucknow as they look to revive after a poor start to their innings.
LIVE SCORE: LSG 117/4 (15) CRR: 7.8
Apr 01, 2025 20:20 IST
LSG vs PBKS Live Updates: Pooran-Badoni launch comeback for Lucknow
Pooran-Badoni have stitched a mini comeback for Lucknow as they look to get back on track in the contest.
LIVE SCORE: LSG 76/3 (10) CRR: 7.60
Apr 01, 2025 19:56 IST
LSG vs PBKS Live Updates: Rishabh Pant fails on home debut, dismissed for 2
Rishabh Pant fails on home debut as the Lucknow Super Giants skipper has to return for 2 off 5. It does not get any better for him.
LIVE SCORE: LSG 36/3 (5) CRR: 7.2
Last Wkt: Rishabh Pant c Chahal b Maxwell 2(5) - 35/3 in 4.5 ov.
Apr 01, 2025 19:36 IST
LSG vs PBKS Live Updates: Arshdeep strikes in first over, Mitchell Marsh out for duck
Arshdeep Singh has struck in the opening over as Mitchell Marsh departs for a duck. Not the start LSG wanted in their first home game.
LIVE SCORE: LSG 3/1 (1.0) CRR: 3.0
Last Wkt: Mitchell Marsh c Marco Jansen b Arshdeep Singh 0(1) - 1/1 in 0.4 ov.
Apr 01, 2025 19:23 IST
LSG vs PBKS Live Updates: Impact players for both sides
Lucknow Super Giants Impact Subs: Prince Yadav, Manimaran Siddharth, Shahbaz Ahmed, Himmat Singh, Akash Maharaj Singh.
Punjab Kings Impact Subs: Praveen Dubey, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Nehal Wadhera, Vishnu Vinod, Harpreet Brar
Apr 01, 2025 19:14 IST
LSG vs PBKS Live Updates: LSG Playing XI
Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Shardul Thakur, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi
Apr 01, 2025 19:08 IST
LSG vs PBKS Live Updates: PBKS Playing XI
Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Suryansh Shedge, Marco Jansen, Lockie Ferguson, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh
Apr 01, 2025 19:03 IST
LSG vs PBKS Live Updates: PBKS win toss, opt to bowl first in Lucknow
Punjab Kings have won the toss and opted to bowl first as the home season begins for Lucknow Super Giants.
Apr 01, 2025 18:39 IST
LSG vs PBKS Live Updates: Could play for PBKS?
Punjab Kings Probable Playing XI
Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer (c), Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Suryansh Shedge, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal
Impact Sub: Nehal Wadhera
Apr 01, 2025 18:38 IST
LSG vs PBKS Live Updates: So who is playing?
Lucknow Super Giants Probable Playing XI
Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), David Miller, Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Digvesh Rathi, Prince Yadav
Impact Sub: Mitchell Marsh
Apr 01, 2025 18:23 IST
LSG vs PBKS Live Updates: Toss at 7:00 PM IST as Lucknow kick start home campaign
Welcome to the live coverage of the Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings IPL contest as the former start their home campaign. We are treated to an exciting start as Mika Singh is in the house.
The toss is at 7:00 PM IST while the first ball will be bowled at 7:30 PM IST.