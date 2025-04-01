LSG vs PBKS, Highlights: Punjab Kings beat home side Lucknow Super Giants by eight in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) as they went two wins out of two. Led by the excellent Prabhsimran Singh (69) and then skipper Shreyas Iyer (unbeaten 52), PBKS are now one of three teams with two wins in the IPL 2025.

Punjab chased down the target of 172 set by Lucknow with nearly four overs to spare, and captain Shreyas Iyer remained unbeaten on 52 off 30 balls.

Playing their first home game of the season, Lucknow Super Giants started poorly, losing in-form opener Mitchell Marsh for a golden duck in the first over of the match to Arshdeep Singh.

Marsh's opening partner Aiden Markram hit Arshdeep for three boundaries in his next over but fell for 28 off 18 soon after to New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson, who was playing his first match for the Kings.

Captain Rishabh Pant's stint at the crease was short-lived getting out for just two runs from five balls, leaving Lucknow reeling at 35-3 just prior to the end of the powerplay.

Nicholas Pooran and Ayush Badoni steadied the innings with a 54-run partnership for the fourth wicket, but Pooran eventually fell to spinner Yuzvendra Chahal in the 12th over after an entertaining 44 off 30 balls.

